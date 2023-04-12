Advanced search
    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
9.910 USD   +0.61%
Viatris to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 8 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 8 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 800-579-2543 or 785-424-1789 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ123).  A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris 
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-8-2023-301795562.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
