VIAVI CTO Dr. Sameh Yamany Will Deliver Keynote Address on "Telecom Digital Twins And Their Role In Future Technologies Maturity"

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it will be presenting research, solutions and perspectives on next-generation networking technologies including 6G, AI, Open RAN (O-RAN) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) at the IEEE International Communications Conference, in Denver, Colorado. The company will also showcase the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™).

6G

Full AI neural network transmission . Showcasing VIAVI's proprietary complete neural network (NN) receiver in a downlink scenario, utilizing 5G-NR compliant OFDM signal (PDSCH) transmission and reception on a custom-built testbed.

. Showcasing VIAVI's proprietary complete neural network (NN) receiver in a downlink scenario, utilizing 5G-NR compliant OFDM signal (PDSCH) transmission and reception on a custom-built testbed. MIMO Delay-Doppler Domain waveform . Orthogonal Time Frequency Space (OTFS) is a modulation technique designed to combat the challenges posed by wireless channels' delay and Doppler shift characteristics. VIAVI will demonstrate OTFS's performance in multi-antenna transmission using a VIAVI proprietary simplified precoder solution and compare it with OFDM.

. Orthogonal Time Frequency Space (OTFS) is a modulation technique designed to combat the challenges posed by wireless channels' delay and Doppler shift characteristics. VIAVI will demonstrate OTFS's performance in multi-antenna transmission using a VIAVI proprietary simplified precoder solution and compare it with OFDM. Rate-splitting multiple access in an overloaded network. This demonstration will showcase a VIAVI proprietary technique in the Rate Splitting Multiple Access (RSMA) scheme, designed to mitigate multi-user interference in overloaded networks where transmitter antennas are fewer than the users.

High-Fidelity Digital Twin

VIAVI is collaborating with the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things and the Open6G cooperative research center at Northeastern University on large-scale RF propagation channel modeling based on AI and ML technologies to develop a city-scale digital twin of a 6G network. VIAVI and Northeastern will demonstrate:

Use of AI/ML to augment ray tracing for radio frequency (RF) propagation modeling to drive the digital twin

Conducting real-world measurement campaigns in the Northeastern Boston campus using the VIAVI Ranger rugged RF capture and playback instrument

campus using the rugged RF capture and playback instrument Incorporating higher-layer KPIs in the digital twin, to more effectively model effects of network conditions on application performance.

Open RAN and NTN

VALOR. VALOR, made possible by a $21.7 million grant from the U.S. NTIA Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF), provides fully automated, open and impartial testing and integration for Open RAN. VALOR provides a pathway to certification in the U.S. for new entrants, startups and academia. Access to VALOR is free for academic institutions and NTIA co-grantees, subject to availability.

VALOR, made possible by a grant from the U.S. NTIA (PWSCIF), provides fully automated, open and impartial testing and integration for Open RAN. VALOR provides a pathway to certification in the U.S. for new entrants, startups and academia. Access to VALOR is free for academic institutions and NTIA co-grantees, subject to availability. NTN. VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz will jointly demonstrate an end-to-end NTN-NR testbed for the lab, evaluating end-to-end user app performance over NTN links.

VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz will jointly demonstrate an end-to-end for the lab, evaluating end-to-end user app performance over NTN links. RIC Test . An energy-saving rApp integrated with a Non-RT RIC will be demonstrated with the VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test . This rApp uses intelligent procedures based on ML to optimize cell control, achieving significant energy savings without compromising service quality in realistic scenarios.

. An energy-saving rApp integrated with a Non-RT RIC will be demonstrated with the VIAVI . This rApp uses intelligent procedures based on ML to optimize cell control, achieving significant energy savings without compromising service quality in realistic scenarios. O-RAN Security Test. O-DU/O-CU security will be validated using the VIAVI O-RAN Security Suite .

VIAVI Experts

Dr. Sameh Yamany, VIAVI Chief Technology Officer, will deliver a keynote address on "Telecom Digital Twins And Their Role In Future Technologies Maturity." The address will be delivered on Wednesday, June 12, 9:00-11:00 am in the Plaza Ballroom, Concourse Level.

Dr. Paul Harris, Principal Wireless Architect at VIAVI, will participate in a panel discussion on "Bridging the Gap: Channel Sounding and Modeling for Joint Communications and Sensing." The panel will convene on Wednesday, June 12, 11:30 am-1:00 pm in Plaza Ballroom D, Concourse Level.

