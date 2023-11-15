CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the expansion of its NITRO® Wireless portfolio with the addition of XhaulAdvisor, a scalable software solution offering real-time data for fronthaul verification, analysis, emulation and channel utilization. The first solution in the market to feature real-time analytics, XhaulAdvisor enables Open RAN vendors, operators and OTIC labs to accelerate interoperability testing (IOT) and End-to-End testing and troubleshooting.

Unlike conventional tools that require lengthy waiting periods for capture, post-processing and visualization, XhaulAdvisor enables a realistic testing and validation environment in real time. Vendors and operators rapidly and accurately correlate test anomalies to network events and troubleshoot fronthaul and transport timing, packet flows and channel utilization, as well as analyze M-plane, S-plane and C/U-plane sessions.

Various operation modes are available to fit unique application needs, from setup in passive or through mode to analysis in live or post-capture environments. Synchronization can be achieved from open fronthaul or an external timing source. Providing operational flexibility, this solution can be deployed on commercial off-the-shelf hardware.

XhaulAdvisor can be integrated with other VIAVI tools already present in the testbed – such as TM500 and TeraVM – to speed up troubleshooting, root cause analysis, as well as flagging and isolation of issues caused by RAN, transport or synchronization functions.

"The complex Open RAN supplier ecosystem demands reliable testing of different network components early in the development cycle. The XhaulAdvisor significantly reduces test time by delivering the industry's first real-time fronthaul analysis," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless Businss Unit, VIAVI. "This solution is part of the VIAVI commitment to increasing confidence in deployment of Open RAN."

