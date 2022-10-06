Advanced search
VIAVI Acquires Jackson Labs For Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Solutions

10/06/2022 | 06:31am EDT
CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Jackson Labs Technologies, a leader in Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for critical infrastructure serving both military and civilian applications.

Jackson Labs develops and supplies modules, subsystems and box-level solutions that include front-end receivers, transcoders, rack-mounted equipment, and patented retrofit technology. Their broad customer base includes armed forces, defense contractors, energy distribution infrastructure, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, and 5G service providers. Jackson Labs' next-generation M-Code solutions complement and advance VIAVI's timing and synchronization portfolio at a time when PNT requirements for defense, space, commercial aviation, transportation and telecommunication networks are expanding and becoming increasingly critical.

"As telecommunications, avionics and mission-critical infrastructure adopt next-generation technology, legacy timing and synchronization protocols are no longer sufficient. Jackson Labs is a trusted provider of PNT solutions in these markets, and we look forward to addressing these opportunities together," said Oleg Khaykin, President and CEO of VIAVI. "With this acquisition, we are continuing to drive operational scale via the addition of advanced technology and high-performance products that address market segments with strong growth and profitability."

"Being a part of VIAVI will significantly expand Jackson Labs Technologies' market reach worldwide, and allow us to further deliver world-class solutions for the rapidly developing PNT landscape as it enters a new era," said Said Jackson, CEO of Jackson Labs Technologies.

DelMorgan & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Jackson Labs in connection with the transaction. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for the anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, government and automotive markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.in

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-acquires-jackson-labs-for-position-navigation-and-timing-pnt-solutions-301642235.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


© PRNewswire 2022
