Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viavi Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAV   US9255501051

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIAVI : Announces 3D Network Observability Spanning SaaS, On-Premises and Remote Environments

11/15/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Industry First End-User Experience Scoring Powered by Active Test and Packet Data

Scottsdale, Ariz., November 16, 2021 -Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) todayreleased Observer 3D v18.6, enhancing the comprehensive network performance and monitoring (NPM) platform to enable true three-dimensional network observability across locations, data sources, and scales of deployment. Observer Apex is now available with Observer GigaTest active test functionality that augments GigaStor packet level analysis and GigaFlow enriched and enhanced flow insight. The combination of active testing with patented End-User Experience (EUE) scoring provides needed visibility into the performance of SaaS cloud hosted applications and service assurance for remote users.

According to the 2021 State of the Network survey from VIAVI, IT teams are moving past the disruptive challenges of 2020 with increased investment in new technologies and upgraded management tools. In parallel, large and medium enterprises reported a dramatic increase in shifting applications to the cloud, driven by improved service availability and reliability.

In response, VIAVI has augmented the well-established Observer platform with three dimensions of network observability:

  • Location: Observer provides visibility in every environment, whether private cloud, public cloud, SaaS applications, remote users, on premise or in the data center.
  • Data sources: in addition to full fidelity wire data capture and flow insights, Observer includes active test, delivering proactive analytics and performance visibility for applications and remote users wherever they are located.
  • Scale of deployments: Observer offers a range of entry points for enterprises, enabling agility to adapt rapidly to a constantly evolving IT landscape.

"Our research has confirmed that most enterprises are permanently expanding their remote workforces, and have accelerated their cloud migrations," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research at Enterprise Management Associates. "Now they need to equip their IT teams with the means to monitor and manage the labyrinth of connections between end users, applications and data, wherever they may be located."

"The Observer platform has a rich history of adapting to emerging IT conditions, from the highest fidelity packet capture in the industry, to the first End-User Experience scoring powered by wire and active test data," said Chris Labac, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise & Cloud, VIAVI. "The addition of active test to the Observer 3D platform gives our customers visibility where they need it, from remote users to the cloud, and the ability to scale and adapt as their network and services landscapes evolve."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America
Sonus PR
Micah Warren
viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America
Edelman Significa
Monica Czeszak
monica.czeszak@
edelmansignifica.com

DACH
Riba:BusinessTalk
Michael Beyrau
mbeyrau@riba.eu

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan
Sonus PR
Chevaan Seresinhe
viavi@sonuspr.com

India
Voila Communications
Manish Sharma
manish@voilacomm.net

China
Archetype
Geff Pan
viavichina@archetype.cn

Disclaimer

Viavi Solutions Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 20:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
03:25pVIAVI : Announces 3D Network Observability Spanning SaaS, On-Premises and Remote Environme..
PU
11/08VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/06Q122 Transcript
PU
11/04VIAV SOLUTIONS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04VIAVI ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/04Q122 Earnings Announcement
PU
11/04Q122 Earnings Supplementary Slides
PU
11/04Earnings Flash (VIAV) VIAVI FINANCIALS Posts Q1 EPS $0.24, vs. Street Est of $0.21
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (VIAV) VIAVI FINANCIALS Posts Q1 Revenue $326.8M, vs. Street Est of $310..
MT
11/04VIAVI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 265 M - -
Net income 2022 -224 M - -
Net cash 2022 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 625 M 3 625 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Viavi Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,25 $
Average target price 19,94 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oleg Khaykin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard E. Belluzzo Chairman
Ralph Rondinone Senior Vice President-Global Operations & Services
Masood A. Jabbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.1.84%3 625
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.26.97%239 646
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.47.85%42 468
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.80.95%40 392
ERICSSON-1.22%36 742
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.29%36 501