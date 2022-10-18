Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viavi Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAV   US9255501051

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45 2022-10-18 am EDT
14.06 USD   +2.37%
09:30aVIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PR
10/11Morgan Stanley Trims Viavi Solutions' Price Target to $16 from $17, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
10/06Viavi Solutions Completes Acquisition of Jackson Labs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

10/18/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended Oct. 1, 2022, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

(888) 330-2384

Toll Dial-In Number:

(240) 789-2701

Conference ID:

9702238


Replay of the call:

Toll Free Dial in Number:

(800) 770-2030

Toll Dial in Number:

(647) 362-9199

Conference ID:

9702238test

Start date:

November 3, 2022,    4:30pm PDT

End date:

November 10, 2022,  8:59pm PST

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government, and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI PerspectivesLinkedInTwitterYouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Sagar Hebbar, 408-404-4507; sagar.hebbar@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

Source: VIAVI Financials

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301652131.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
09:30aVIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PR
10/11Morgan Stanley Trims Viavi Solutions' Price Target to $16 from $17, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
10/06Viavi Solutions Completes Acquisition of Jackson Labs
MT
10/06VIAVI Acquires Jackson Labs For Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Solutions
PR
10/06Rosenblatt Starts Viavi Solutions at Buy With $18 Price Target
MT
10/06Viavi Solutions Inc. acquired Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc.
CI
09/23Fitch Affirms Viavi's IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
09/20Powering High-speed Optical Networks : VIAVI Showcases Advanced Solutions at ECOC 2022
PR
09/14Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Viavi Solutions to $17 From $16, Reiterates Equa..
MT
09/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
More recommendations