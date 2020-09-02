Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viavi Solutions Inc.    VIAV

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIAVI : Equips China Mobile with Testing Tools for End-to-End 5G Network Validation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the company has delivered 5G O-RAN fronthaul and optical transport test solutions to China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), the research division of the world's largest mobile operator, China Mobile.

As 5G commercial deployments continue to ramp up, and multi-vendor, disaggregated architectures emerge, the need for performance validation and service assurance becomes ever more critical. As a preferred vendor, VIAVI has worked closely with China Mobile for several years to validate the performance of 5G infrastructure: from early days in the lab, to field deployment and operations. This collaboration includes development of Slicing Packet Network (G.MTN) with FlexE interface technology for next-generation 5G transport.

In the next phase of G.MTN advancement, VIAVI has delivered the ONT-800 Optical Network Tester for CMRI to conduct performance testing and validation of G.MTN interfaces and related protocols. By leveraging network slicing in their 5G transport network, China Mobile benefits from key advantages of G.MTN technology, such as high bandwidth, low latency, ultra-high precision synchronization, software-defined centralized management, and scalability.

Additionally, VIAVI has provided China Mobile with the VIAVI T-BERD/MTS-5800 100G network tester for O-RAN link analysis in the 5G fronthaul network. The T-BERD/MTS-5800 network tester enables China Mobile technicians to conduct end-to-end system testing, fault isolation and root cause analysis, as well as single-vendor and cross-vendor interoperability testing — a crucial capability when deploying open, multi-vendor O-RAN infrastructure.

"We are honored to work with China Mobile, a true pioneer in advancing 5G," said Jonus Chen, Vice President, Greater China, VIAVI. "With our rich history in test and measurement around the globe, we have listened for unique requirements in each market such as G.MTN for China, and have developed a specific portfolio of test solutions to facilitate mass 5G adoption."

"China Mobile is deeply committed to realizing our 5G+ vision to speed integration of ubiquitous, intelligent innovations into all walks of life, enabling industry transformation and inclusive 5G services accessible to all sectors of society," said Liuyan Han, Technical Director, China Mobile Research Institute. "Validating the performance of our 5G network with the best available testing solutions is key to maintaining the quality of service that our subscribers expect as we evolve to tomorrow's next-generation infrastructures."

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:






North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com 

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.net

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-equips-china-mobile-with-testing-tools-for-end-to-end-5g-network-validation-301122606.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
06:31aVIAVI : Equips China Mobile with Testing Tools for End-to-End 5G Network Validat..
PR
08/27VIAVI : Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Co., Ltd. Announces Technology Collaboration w..
PR
08/25COMMAND THE 5G NETWORK : VIAVI Acquires Expandium to Complete Virtualized Assura..
PR
08/24VIAVI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/11VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/11VIAV SOLUTIONS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11VIAVI : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
07/29VIAVI : Introduces Industry's First 8-Lane Analyzer Platform for PCIe 5.0
PU
07/16VIAVI : and VeEX Enter Into Supply Agreement and Patent License For In-Home Cabl..
PR
07/15COMMAND THE 5G NETWORK : Advance 5G Deployment and Service Assurance with Compre..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group