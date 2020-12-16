VIAVI : Joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Log in
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

12/16/2020
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the company's acceptance into the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. VIAVI will integrate its industry-leading monitoring and assurance capabilities into ServiceNow service management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, across the 5G, broadband and cloud domains. Membership in the ServiceNow partner program authorizes VIAVI to access ServiceNow tools and resources, provide implementation solutions to ServiceNow customers, and accelerate service automation engagements.

VIAVI empowers service providers and enterprises with award-winning test, monitoring and assurance platforms, supporting these customers as they migrate to cloud-native, virtualized and automated networks. These platforms will enable closed-loop assurance in the network domain – including the cloud, access and enterprise layers – feeding into ServiceNow service management workflows.

"Service providers and enterprises are accelerating digital transformation to unlock value from new network technologies, stay ahead of demand and security challenges, and manage costs," said Paul McNab, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, VIAVI. "ServiceNow is at the forefront of this evolution, delivering digital workflows that optimize the service experience, based on a partner program that leverages industry leaders for customized solutions. VIAVI is delighted to work with ServiceNow to deliver monitoring, assurance and intelligence for next-generation networks."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu

 

EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com 

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.net

 

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-joins-servicenow-technology-partner-program-301193810.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
