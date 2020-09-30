VIAVI Solutions : and Tait Communications Expand Auto-Test Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and Tait Communications today announced automated test capabilities for the Tait TP9500 DMR and TP9600 P25 Series radios on the VIAVI 3920B Radio Test Platform and the 8800SX Digital Radio Test Set.

"We are thrilled to partner with industry leader Tait to embed support for their latest radios on our VIAVI test sets," said Edward Latimer, Director of Product Management, Radio Test, VIAVI. "Tait's public safety customers expect and can rest easy knowing their radios are operating to Tait's tough standards."

"Our customers depend on Tait for reliable communications," said Ellery Hurn, Partner Manager, Strategic Partnering at Tait Communications. "Tait's partnership with VIAVI ensures that first responders can trust their radios are operating at their best."

On both the 3920B and 8800SX, the Tait DMR Auto-Test option now supports the TP9500 in addition to the TP9300 and TM9300 Series radios, while the Tait P25 Auto-Test option can now test the TP9600 along with the TP9100, TM9100, TP9400, and TM9400 Series radios. These Auto-Test options allow the test set user to perform fast and repeatable automated testing matching the Tait maintenance specification.

VIAVI is a global leader of test and measurement equipment for critical communications, offering a broad selection of integrated, portable testing equipment and solutions across a variety of industries, including public safety, homeland security, military and paramilitary, private security, utilities, railroads, public transportation, and hospitals.

Tait offers integrated voice and data communications solutions that improve workforce efficiency, safety, and are proven to perform in mission-critical environments. Tait serves customers from utilities, law enforcement and police, fire and emergency response, security and defense, transport, and mining, oil, and gas industries.

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Tait Communications is a multinational radio communications company. Our vision is to create safer, more proactive organizations by redefining the boundaries of critical communications. Learn more about Tait Communications at www.taitradio.com. Follow us on Tait Communications Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

