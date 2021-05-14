Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viavi Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAV   US9255501051

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIAVI : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/14/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.  A live webcast and replay will be available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Needham TMT Investor Conference- virtual
Thursday, May 20, 2021 12:45pm1:25pm ET
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Investor Conference- virtual
Tuesday, Jun. 8, 2021 4:00pm4:30pm ET
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:  

Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact:         

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301291501.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
07:01aVIAVI  : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/12VIAVI  : Introduces Fusion JMEP 10 Smart SFP+, Enabling Monitoring of Next-Gener..
PR
05/11VIAVI  : Updates Observer Platform for Peak IT Network Scalability and Performan..
PR
05/07VIAVI  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/05VIAVI  : Q321 Transcript
PU
05/04VIAV SOLUTIONS : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04VIAVI  : Q321 Earnings Supplementary Slides
PU
05/04VIAVI  : Logs Higher Fiscal Q3 Results
MT
05/04VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/04VIAVI  : Q321 Earnings Announcement
PU
More news