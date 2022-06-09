Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viavi Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIAV   US9255501051

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-06-09 pm EDT
14.55 USD   -2.05%
02:28pVIAVI to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
06/07VIAVI Integrates Automated End User Experience Scoring and Problem Domain Isolation with ServiceNow
PR
06/07Viavi Solutions Inc. Integrates Automated End User Experience Scoring and Problem Domain Isolation with ServiceNow
CI
VIAVI to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

06/09/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conference. A live webcast and replay are available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling
Virtual Conference
Friday, June 10, 2022; 1:00 pm1:45 pm ET
Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:  

Sagar Hebbar, 408-404-4507; sagar.hebbar@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact: 

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301565309.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials


© PRNewswire 2022
