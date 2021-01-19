Log in
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
Viavi : Mavenir and VIAVI Collaborate to Validate Radio Access Solutions in U.S.

01/19/2021 | 06:31am EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Mavenir, a leading provider of end-to-end cloud-native network software for mobile operators, is collaborating with VIAVI for lab validation of radio access solutions in the U.S. VIAVI's lab test platform, in use by almost every base station manufacturer in the world, provides scalable test systems for validating network performance as experienced by end users, across multiple cells and different radio access technologies.

The year 2020 marked a significant inflection point for mobile networks around the globe. With 229 million subscribers as of December 2020, 5G became the fastest growing mobile technology in history. New MNOs were granted licenses to establish greenfield networks to take advantage of this demand. Established network equipment manufacturers were restricted from supplying infrastructure in markets around the globe. These trends have driven an expansion of the supply chain for mobile network solutions.

VIAVI tools are able to measure the complete performance of the network over multiple interfaces including O-RAN and RF through to the packet core. Capable of emulating one to many thousands of UEs, the platforms create a sophisticated and precise test environment, including comprehensive feature interactions, simulated RF and mobility, accurate replications of real-world user behavior profiles, together with mobility across the radio access network.

"Mavenir is proud to be a leading vendor to mobile operators around the globe, offering software-defined infrastructure that can adapt to evolving requirements for both brownfield and greenfield networks, large-scale to startup networks," said Ramnik Kamo, EVP Quality, Systems and People, Mavenir. "VIAVI has been a highly collaborative partner with our two companies' engineering teams working together to prove a new technology against very tight customer timescales."

"As vendors across the industry develop open, cloud-native and disaggregated architectures, testing against user expectations of service quality will be critical to accelerate adoption at scale," said Luiz Cesar Oliveira, Vice President, Americas, VIAVI. "We are excited to help Mavenir optimize their advanced radio access solutions based on our unique experience supporting over 200 service providers and virtually every network equipment manufacturer worldwide."

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com 

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.net

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mavenir-and-viavi-collaborate-to-validate-radio-access-solutions-in-us-301210251.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


© PRNewswire 2021
