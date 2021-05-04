Viavi : Q321 Earnings Supplementary Slides

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are all statements we make other than those dealing specifically with historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, financial guidance. Please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed August 24, 2020 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed May 7, 2020, November 10, 2020, and February 9, 2021 for additional factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are valid only as of today's date except where otherwise noted. Viavi Solutions Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

This presentation and the Q&A that follows include non-GAAP financial measures which complement the Company's preliminary consolidated GAAP financial statements. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to supersede or replace the Company's preliminary GAAP financials. We provide a detailed reconciliation of preliminary GAAP results to the non-GAAP results in the Appendix to this presentation and in the "Preliminary Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" schedule in our earnings release issued today. This earnings release is located in the Investor Relations section of our web site at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.