Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VIB Vermögen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIH1   DE000A2YPDD0

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:47:23 2023-06-09 am EDT
15.55 EUR   -3.42%
04:07aDd : VIB Vermögen AG: Rainer Hettmer, sell
EQ
05/11DIC Asset earns significantly less - forecast confirmed
DP
02/28VIB Vermögen Secures EUR505 Million Loan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: VIB Vermögen AG: Rainer Hettmer, sell

06/09/2023 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2023 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Hettmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIB Vermögen AG

b) LEI
529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Internet: www.vib-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83735  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about VIB VERMÖGEN AG
04:07aDd : VIB Vermögen AG: Rainer Hettmer, sell
EQ
05/11DIC Asset earns significantly less - forecast confirmed
DP
02/28VIB Vermögen Secures EUR505 Million Loan
MT
02/28Vib Vermögen : Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulatio..
PU
02/28VIB Vermögen AG concludes new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million and ..
EQ
02/15DIC Asset earns significantly less on the bottom line
DP
02/15Vib Vermögen : Annual Report 2022
PU
02/15VIB Vermögen AG with good results in fiscal year 2022
EQ
02/15VIB Vermögen AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Vib Vermögen Ag : Suspension of dividend for financial year 2022 planned
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIB VERMÖGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 117 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2023 111 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2023 776 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,07x
Yield 2023 5,75%
Capitalization 532 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermögen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,10 €
Average target price 42,50 €
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Oehme Chief Executive Officer
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Njuguna Chief Information Officer
Henry Karanja Head-Compliance
Jürgen Wittmann Assistant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIB VERMÖGEN AG-20.69%573
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.03%37 904
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.87%30 622
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.59%24 862
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.40%23 584
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 363
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer