  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  VIB Vermögen AG
  News
  Summary
    VIH1   DE000A2YPDD0

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase

07/01/2021 | 10:47am EDT
DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase 
2021-07-01 / 16:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase 
- Dividend increases by a good seven percent to EUR 0.75 per share 
- Management and Supervisory Board members approved by large majority 
- Proposed candidates elected to the Supervisory Board 
Neuburg/Danube, July 1, 2020 - Around 42.8 percent of the voting share capital was 
represented at this year's Ordinary General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, 
acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties. The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory 
Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.75 per ordinary share with dividend rights, either as a cash dividend or a 
stock dividend, received a majority of 99.96 percent. This means that the dividend has increased by a good seven 
percent compared to the previous year and for the twelfth time in succession. 
The members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were also formally approved by the Annual General Meeting 
with a large majority. The proposed candidates for the Supervisory Board, Mr. Florian Lehn, Mrs. Prof. Dr. Michaela 
Regler, Mr. Ludwig Schlosser and Mr. Jürgen Wittmann, were also elected with a comfortable majority. In the constituent 
meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Ludwgi Schlosser was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board and 
Jürgen Wittmann Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for fiscal 2021 
was also approved by a large majority. 
"We are very pleased that we were able to increase the dividend for the twelfth time in a row. I would like to take 
this opportunity to thank the two departing members, Mr. Rolf Klug and Mr. Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer, very much for their 
many years of dedicated work for the benefit of VIB Vermögen," said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG. 
The subscription offer will be published tomorrow, Friday, July 2, 2021. The subscription price and ratio will be 
announced on July 13, 2021. All documents relating to the share dividend are published at https://www.vib-ag.de/ 
aktiendividende. 
Contact 
Investor Relations: 
VIB Vermögen AG 
Petra Riechert Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-952 
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929 
86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de 
About VIB Vermögen AG 
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating 
successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the 
economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open 
Market) stock exchanges since 2005. 
VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are 
already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a 
long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      VIB Vermögen AG 
              Tilly-Park 1 
              86633 Neuburg/Donau 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952 
Fax:          +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973 
E-mail:       petra.riechert@vib-ag.de 
Internet:     www.vib-ag.de 
ISIN:         DE0002457512 
WKN:          245751 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1214547 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1214547 2021-07-01

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 101 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2021 75,4 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net Debt 2021 747 M 887 M 887 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 987 M 1 171 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermögen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,80 €
Average target price 37,08 €
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Pfandzelter CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Holger Pilgenröther Chief Financial Officer
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Njuguna Chief Information Officer
Henry Karanja Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIB VERMÖGEN AG24.96%1 201
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.70%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.19%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.72%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.63%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.84%25 366