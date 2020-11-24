Log in
Sustainability reporting: VIB Vermögen AG wins EPRA Awards in the Gold and 'most improved' categories

11/24/2020 | 01:32am EST
DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Sustainability reporting: VIB Vermögen AG wins EPRA Awards in the Gold and 'most improved' categories

24.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Sustainability reporting: VIB Vermögen AG wins EPRA Awards in the Gold and "most improved" categories

 

Neuburg/Danube, November 24, 2020 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial real estate, was awarded the EPRA-Award in the Gold category.

The EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association), the association of listed real estate companies, presents this sustainability award with the aim of encouraging companies in the real estate sector to be more transparent and open in their sustainability reporting. This year's evaluation process included reports from 152 EPRA members. With the publication of its first report, our company was able to directly reach the "Gold" category and was also awarded the "most improved" award.

By receiving the gold award, VIB immediately fulfils the highest transparency requirements of EPRA with regard to ecological and social aspects as well as core elements of good corporate governance. The EPRA sustainability award is a further component of VIB's sustainability strategy, which the Group has consistently pursued for years.

"The topic of sustainability plays a central role in public perception and it is now impossible to imagine companies without it. We want to move into the future together with our stakeholders on this important topic, thus our shareholders, financing and business partners and our tenants. In addition to the award for our sustainability reporting, this year our company has also received the "EPRA BPR Gold Award" for the third year in succession for the exemplary transparency of our financial reporting," comments Holger Pilgenröther, CFO of VIB Vermögen AG.

You can find out more about sustainability at the VIB Vermögen AG at www.vib-ag.de/en/sustainability


Contact

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG
Petra Riechert Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077 952
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077 929
86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.


