VIB Group with successful business in 2023, preliminary figures confirm guidance

Neuburg/Donau, 14 March 2024. VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, looks back on a successful fiscal year 2023, even in times of a challenging market environment and has achieved its guidance for 2023 according to preliminary figures.
At EUR 86.9 million, gross rental income was at the upper end of the guidance (EUR 82.0-88.0 million). At EUR 72.6 million, funds from operations (FFO) were above the previous year’s level and at the upper end of the guidance.
In respect of the discussions regarding the financial stabilisation of the Branicks Group AG, VIB Vermögen AG is also postponing the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements and the annual report for the 2023 financial year to 30 April 2024.
Alongside direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also comprises the entire spectrum of project development and redensification projects as part of a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy: on the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that have been let already, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from the ground up in order to permanently incorporate these into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. Also, selective disposals are part of the business strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive property management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets.
