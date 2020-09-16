Log in
VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 m² for e-commerce in Eslarn

09/16/2020

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
VIB Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 m² for e-commerce in Eslarn

16.09.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

VIB Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 m² for e-commerce in Eslarn

Neuburg/Danube, 16.09.2020 - The VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and maintenance of commercial properties, is expanding its real estate portfolio with its own development of a logistics property in the Zankeltrad industrial park in Eslarn near Waidhaus on the Czech border.

Parallel to the acquisition of the property, which has a size of approx. 22,000 square metres, the lease agreement with Tech Data GmbH & Co. KG was concluded for a term of 10 years. The tenant is one of the world's largest distributors of technology products, services and solutions. It will operate a returns centre in the e-commerce business at the Eslarn location. After completion, which is scheduled for April 2021, the property will have a rentable area of around 9,400 square metres, divided into hall and office space.

"We are very pleased that our project development for Tech Data allows us to construct a multi-functional building for returns management, which forms the basis for a long-term business relationship," explains Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

Contact
Investor Relations:
VIB Vermögen AG
Petra Riechert Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-952
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929
86633 Neuburg/Donau E-Mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.


16.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973
E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE0002457512
WKN: 245751
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132085

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1132085  16.09.2020 

