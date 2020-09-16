VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 m² for e-commerce in Eslarn

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

VIB Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 m² for e-commerce in Eslarn



16.09.2020 / 07:30

Corporate News



VIB Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 m² for e-commerce in Eslarn



Neuburg/Danube, 16.09.2020 - The VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and maintenance of commercial properties, is expanding its real estate portfolio with its own development of a logistics property in the Zankeltrad industrial park in Eslarn near Waidhaus on the Czech border.



Parallel to the acquisition of the property, which has a size of approx. 22,000 square metres, the lease agreement with Tech Data GmbH & Co. KG was concluded for a term of 10 years. The tenant is one of the world's largest distributors of technology products, services and solutions. It will operate a returns centre in the e-commerce business at the Eslarn location. After completion, which is scheduled for April 2021, the property will have a rentable area of around 9,400 square metres, divided into hall and office space.



"We are very pleased that our project development for Tech Data allows us to construct a multi-functional building for returns management, which forms the basis for a long-term business relationship," explains Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.



About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.



VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.

