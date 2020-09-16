Log in
VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 sqm for e-commerce in Eslarn

09/16/2020 | 01:20am EDT

The VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and maintenance of commercial properties, is expanding its real estate portfolio with its own development of a logistics property in the Zankeltrad industrial park in Eslarn near Waidhaus on the Czech border.

Parallel to the acquisition of the property, which has a size of approx. 22,000 square metres, the lease agreement with Tech Data GmbH & Co. KG was concluded for a term of 10 years. The tenant is one of the world's largest distributors of technology products, services and solutions. It will operate a returns centre in the e-commerce business at the Eslarn location. After completion, which is scheduled for April 2021, the property will have a rentable area of around 9,400 square metres, divided into hall and office space.

'We are very pleased that our project development for Tech Data allows us to construct a multi-functional building for returns management, which forms the basis for a long-term business relationship,' explains Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

Disclaimer

VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 05:19:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 94,7 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2020 65,9 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net Debt 2020 701 M 830 M 830 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 745 M 882 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 93,4%
