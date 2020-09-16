VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen builds a logistics property with around 9,400 sqm for e-commerce in Eslarn

The VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and maintenance of commercial properties, is expanding its real estate portfolio with its own development of a logistics property in the Zankeltrad industrial park in Eslarn near Waidhaus on the Czech border.

Parallel to the acquisition of the property, which has a size of approx. 22,000 square metres, the lease agreement with Tech Data GmbH & Co. KG was concluded for a term of 10 years. The tenant is one of the world's largest distributors of technology products, services and solutions. It will operate a returns centre in the e-commerce business at the Eslarn location. After completion, which is scheduled for April 2021, the property will have a rentable area of around 9,400 square metres, divided into hall and office space.

'We are very pleased that our project development for Tech Data allows us to construct a multi-functional building for returns management, which forms the basis for a long-term business relationship,' explains Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.