    VIH1   DE000A2YPDD0

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report

06/08/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
VIB Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report

08.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

VIB Vermögen AG publishes second EPRA sustainability report
 

Neuburg/Danube, June 8, 2021 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial real estate, today published its second EPRA Sustainability Report. The EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) represents the interests of listed real estate companies in Europe and sets high requirements for its members in terms of transparent sustainability reporting.

In this report, VIB Vermögen addresses the topics of environment, social and good corporate governance and also reports in detail on numerous sustainability indicators in the real estate sector. For its first EPRA Sustainability Report last year, VIB Vermögen was immediately awarded in the categories "Gold" and "most improved". VIB Vermögen also received the "Gold" award last year for its EPRA financial reporting, now for the third time in a row.

"Sustainable management and transparent reporting have been an integral part of our corporate strategy since the company was founded. We want to give our stakeholders an accurate insight into our company and thus also strengthen the trust of our business partners in the long term. As a real estate portfolio holder, we see further potential for reducing our CO2 emissions, particularly in the area of ecological measures, such as the expansion of our photovoltaic capacities", said Holger Pilgenröther, CFO of VIB Vermögen AG.

The complete EPRA Sustainability Report of VIB Vermögen is available at www.vib-ag.de/en/sustainability


Contact

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG
Petra Riechert Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-952
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929
86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

About VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.


08.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973
E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE0002457512
WKN: 245751
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1205118

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1205118  08.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205118&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
