EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

VIB Vermögen AG: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out at BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft set at EUR 14.96 per share



24-Jun-2024 / 19:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)



Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out at BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft set at EUR 14.96 per share



VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, June 24, 2024



VIB Vermögen AG, Neuburg an der Donau, ISIN DE000A2YPDD0, („VIB“) today submitted a specified request to the Managing Board of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft, Ingolstadt, ISIN DE0005280002, („BBI“) to convene the annual general meeting of BBI to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by all minority shareholders of BBI to VIB against payment of an appropriate cash compensation pursuant to Section 62 para. 1 and 5 UmwG in conjunction with Sections 327a et seqq. AktG (merger squeeze-out).



VIB currently holds around 94.88 % of the share capital of BBI and is therefore its majority shareholder within the meaning of Section 62 para. 5 UmwG. VIB has set the appropriate cash compensation at an amount of EUR 14.96 per share in BBI. The amount of the cash compensation was determined by VIB on the basis of a company valuation of BBI carried out by a neutral expert. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is currently still being reviewed by the court-selected and appointed auditor. However, the court-appointed auditor has already indicated that, from a current standpoint, it will confirm the appropriateness of the cash compensation determined.



The merger agreement between VIB as surviving company and BBI as transferring company is to be concluded and notarised shortly. The annual general meeting of BBI, which is to adopt a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of BBI to VIB against payment of an appropriate cash compensation in the amount of EUR 14.96 per share (“Transfer Resolution”), is expected to take place on August 13, 2024. The annual general meeting of VIB, to which the merger agreement is to be submitted for approval („Merger Resolution“), is expected to take place on August 14, 2024.



The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the approving Transfer Resolution by the annual general meeting of BBI, the approving Merger Resolution by the annual general meeting of VIB and the registration of the Transfer Resolution in the commercial register of BBI and the registration of the merger in the commercial registers of BBI and VIB.



The Managing Board of VIB Vermögen AG



Contact

VIB Vermögen AG

Investor Relations:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961

E-Mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de



Important note

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.



End of Inside Information

