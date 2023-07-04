EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

VIB Vermögen AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items



04.07.2023 / 16:24 CET/CEST

Net profit carried forward

Managing Board and Supervisory Board discharged for financial year 2022

Johannes von Mutius elected as Supervisory Board member



Neuburg/Donau, July 4, 2023. VIB Vermögen AG ("VIB"), a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties from the logistics and light industrial asset class, resolved all agenda items at today's General Meeting in line with the recommendation of the management. On the basis of the joint proposal by the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, the net profit for financial year 2022 of around EUR 53.9 million were carried forward to new account.

The Managing Board members Dirk Oehme (Speaker of the Board) and Nicolai Greiner, as well as the former Managing Board members Rainer Hettmer, Holger Pilgenröther and Martin Pfandzelter, were discharged of liability for the financial year 2022 with high approval rates. The Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jürgen Wittmann (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Sonja Wärntges were also discharged of liability by a large majority. Johannes von Mutius, who was appointed by court order in February 2023, was elected by today's meeting as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a three-year term.

"Today's voting results are a strong proof of confidence from our shareholders. We are continuously working to further expand VIB's leading position as an expert for logistics and light industrial commercial properties," commented Dirk Oehme.

The other items on the agenda also met with approval: BDO AG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich was appointed as auditor for the financial year 2023. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved necessary amendments to the Articles of Association for the future conduct of meetings. The update of Supervisory Board remuneration in connection with the modification in accounting policy in 2022 was approved today.



Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG

VIB AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties. The company has been operating successfully on the market for almost 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics and light industrial asset class. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

Alongside direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also comprises the entire spectrum of project development and redensification projects as part of a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy: on the one hand, VIB acquires properties that have been let already, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from the ground up in order to permanently incorporate these into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive property management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets.