VIB Vermögen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2021 | 08:39am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2021 / 14:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Schlosser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIB Vermögen AG

b) LEI
529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.00 EUR 28908.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.0000 EUR 28908.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Internet: www.vib-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71807  27.12.2021 

© EQS 2021
