VIB Vermögen AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 11:49 am
VIB Vermögen AG reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was EUR 46.37 million compared to EUR 46.56 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 65.42 million compared to EUR 34.6 million a year ago.
