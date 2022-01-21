DGAP-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG achieves an expected valuation gain of the real estate portfolio of EUR 100 - 110 million according to first projection



21-Jan-2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR



VIB Vermögen AG achieves an expected valuation gain of the real estate portfolio of EUR 100 - 110 million according to first projection



VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, 21. Januar 2022 The valuation of the real estate portfolio, which is carried out by an external appraiser as part of the regular preparation of the annual financial statements (IFRS), results in an expected valuation gain of EUR 100 - 110 million for fiscal year 2021. The real estate valuation is still to be confirmed by the auditor as part of the annual audit. VIB Vermögen AG The Management Board



Contact:

Petra Riechert

Head of Investor Relations

petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

+49 /0) 8431 9077 952

21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

