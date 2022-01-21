Log in
    VIH1   DE000A2YPDD0

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG achieves an expected valuation gain of the real estate portfolio of EUR 100 - 110 million according to first projection

01/21/2022 | 08:28am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG achieves an expected valuation gain of the real estate portfolio of EUR 100 - 110 million according to first projection

21-Jan-2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

VIB Vermögen AG achieves an expected valuation gain of the real estate portfolio of EUR 100 - 110 million according to first projection

VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, 21. Januar 2022

The valuation of the real estate portfolio, which is carried out by an external appraiser as part of the regular preparation of the annual financial statements (IFRS), results in an expected valuation gain of EUR 100 - 110 million for fiscal year 2021. The real estate valuation is still to be confirmed by the auditor as part of the annual audit.

VIB Vermögen AG

The Management Board

Contact:
Petra Riechert
Head of Investor Relations
petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
+49 /0) 8431 9077 952

21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973
E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1271541

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1271541  21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
