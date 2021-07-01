DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase



01.07.2021 / 16:44

Corporate News

VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase

- Dividend increases by a good seven percent to EUR 0.75 per share

- Management and Supervisory Board members approved by large majority

- Proposed candidates elected to the Supervisory Board

Neuburg/Danube, July 1, 2020 - Around 42.8 percent of the voting share capital was

represented at this year's Ordinary General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties. The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.75 per ordinary share with dividend rights, either as a cash dividend or a stock dividend, received a majority of 99.96 percent. This means that the dividend has increased by a good seven percent compared to the previous year and for the twelfth time in succession.

The members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were also formally approved by the Annual General Meeting with a large majority. The proposed candidates for the Supervisory Board, Mr. Florian Lehn, Mrs. Prof. Dr. Michaela Regler, Mr. Ludwig Schlosser and Mr. Jürgen Wittmann, were also elected with a comfortable majority. In the constituent meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Ludwgi Schlosser was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jürgen Wittmann Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for fiscal 2021 was also approved by a large majority.

"We are very pleased that we were able to increase the dividend for the twelfth time in a row. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the two departing members, Mr. Rolf Klug and Mr. Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer, very much for their many years of dedicated work for the benefit of VIB Vermögen," said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

The subscription offer will be published tomorrow, Friday, July 2, 2021. The subscription price and ratio will be announced on July 13, 2021. All documents relating to the share dividend are published at https://www.vib-ag.de/aktiendividende.

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Petra Riechert Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-952

Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929

86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.