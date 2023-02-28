EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Financing

VIB Vermögen AG concludes new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million and repays existing loans ahead of schedule



VIB Vermögen AG concludes new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million and repays existing loans ahead of schedule

VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau (Germany), February 28, 2023



VIB Vermögen AG, Neuburg/Donau (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0), today concluded a new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million. The new financing, with a term of 7 years, replaces previous financing with a volume of around EUR 245 million for 45 commercial properties in the existing portfolio with an average remaining fixed-interest period of 3.5 years ahead of schedule. The expansion and restructuring of the credit facility provides VIB Vermögen AG with financial flexibility and better planning certainty.



The interest expense, which has an impact on the key performance indicator funds from operations (FFO*) in 2023 and subsequent years, will increase by around EUR 17 million annually against the backdrop of the increased interest rate level and the agreed conditions, which will be almost offset by the elimination of around EUR 15 million p.a. in regular repayments. In addition, the interest rate hedging in the context of the refinancing will result in non-FFO-effective one-off expenses of around EUR 10.6 million. The refinancing will increase the average term of all financial liabilities from 4.5 years as of 31 December 2022 to 6.0 years.



The most recently published guidance for the 2023 financial year is not affected by this.



The Managing Board

* Explanation: FFO is the abbreviation for Funds from Operations, the operating result from real estate management before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects as well as other non-recurring or non-cash income components.



