EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

VIB Vermögen AG decides to implement a merger-related squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft



22-May-2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)



VIB Vermögen AG decides to implement a merger-related squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft



VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, May22, 2024

The Managing Board of VIB Vermögen AG, Neuburg an der Donau, ISIN DE000A2YPDD0, („VIB“) intends to merge BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft, Ingolstadt, ISIN DE0005280002, („BBI“) (as transferring company) into VIB (as surviving company) in order to optimise the Group structure.



In the context of the merger of BBI into VIB, VIB intends to implement the procedure to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders of BBI in return for an adequate cash compensation (squeeze-out under merger law pursuant to Section 62 para. 5 UmwG in conjunction with Section 327a para. 1 AktG). The Managing Board of VIB today passed the corresponding resolutions with the approval of the Supervisory Board of VIB.



Furthermore, the Managing Board of VIB has today, in accordance with Section 62 para. 5 UmwG in conjunction with Section 327a para. 1 AktG, submitted to the Managing Board of BBI the proposal to enter negotiations on a merger agreement and the formal request to initiate the procedure for the implementation of a squeeze-out under merger law.



The VIB currently holds around 94.88 % of the share capital of BBI and is therefore the majority shareholder of BBI in the context of Section 62 para. 5 UmwG in conjunction with Section 327a para. AktG. The amount of the appropriate cash compensation that VIB as majority shareholder will grant to the minority shareholder of BBI for the transfer of the shares has not yet been determined.



The Managing Board of VIB Vermögen AG



Contact



VIB Vermögen AG

Investor Relations:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961

E-Mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de



Important note

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.



Insofar as this publication contains forward-looking statements, these do not represent facts and are identified by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" and similar formulations. These statements express intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any statement about their future correctness. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are mostly difficult to predict and are usually not within the sphere of influence of the VIB Vermögen AG or the persons acting jointly with it. It should be taken into account that the actual results or consequences may differ significantly from those stated or contained in the forward-looking statements. The VIB Vermögen AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.