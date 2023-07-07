EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG
VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, 07 July 2023
VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) will realise significant interest income as a result of the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG. As a result, the Managing Board now expects the key forecast figure for funds from operations (FFO) before taxes and minority interests* to be in a range between EUR 68 and 74 million (previously: EUR 58-64 million).
Following a resolution by the Managing and Supervisory Boards, VIB Vermögen AG today concluded a loan agreement to grant a loan of EUR 200 million with an interest rate at market conditions and a term of up to 2 years to the parent company DIC Asset AG. The loan is secured by a collateral package in favour of the company, as is customary in the market.
The Managing Board of VIB Vermögen AG
* Explanatory note: funds from operations in property management before amortisations, taxes, gains on sales and development projects, as well as from other one-off or non-cash earnings components.
Contact
VIB Vermögen AG
Investor Relations:
Tilly Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Danube
Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961
Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961
E-mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de
