VIB Vermögen AG realizes value 12 logistics properties in NRW, Saxony and southern Germany sold to P3 Logistic Parks

Clear evidence that the transaction market is picking up again

Consistent step for strategic further development of diversified portfolio as commercial real estate portfolio holder

Realization of value appreciation successfully implemented

Neuburg/Donau, July 1, 2024. VIB Vermögen AG ("VIB"), a company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial real estate, today announces the sale of a package of 12 logistics properties from its portfolio to P3 Logistic Parks. Closing is planned in stages over the coming weeks. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The sale is a further step in the diversification strategy and realignment of VIB's portfolio with the aim of positioning it as a balanced portfolio holder of commercial properties with a focus on logistics and offices in Germany and neighbouring countries. The sale demonstrates the successful implementation of the 360-degree strategy and realizes the increase in value of the properties.



The properties are warehouse/logistics properties from VIB's Commercial Portfolio, with a fully let total rental area of around 260,000 sqm in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, as well as one property each in North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony.



"The package deal is a perfect contribution to the strategic development of VIB. It underlines our ambition to regularly improve our portfolio and to realize value appreciation in due course. This transaction demonstrates this impressively," commented Dirk Oehme, Speaker of the Managing Board of VIB Vermögen AG.



About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial real estate, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on real estate in the logistics, light industrial and office asset classes. VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005. In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also includes the complete spectrum of in-house developments and redensification as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that are already let, and on the other hand it develops new properties from scratch in order to incorporate them into its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive real estate management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets. More information at www.vib-ag.de

