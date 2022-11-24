Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VIB Vermögen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIH1   DE000A2YPDD0

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:57 2022-11-24 am EST
19.43 EUR   +3.02%
08:33aVIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4.87 million by way of using of authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareh
EQ
09/19VIB Vermögen AG(XTRA:VIH1) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/31Vib Vermögen Ag : Ordinary General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.85 per share
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4.87 million by way of using of authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareh

11/24/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
VIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4.87 million by way of using of authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareh

24-Nov-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of an insider information due to Art. 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
 

VIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4.87 million by way of using of authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareholders for the acquisition of a logistics real estate portfolio and of real estate management companies in the amount of altogether EUR 99 million from DIC Asset Group


VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, 24 November 2022

Management Board and Supervisory Board of VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) resolved today to increase the capital against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4,872,761.00 by issuing 4,872,761 new bearer shares by way of using the authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareholders for the acquisition of a total logistics package in the amount of EUR 99 million from DIC Asset Group (DIC Asset AG together with its subsidiaries) consisting of a logistics real estate portfolio in the amount of approximately EUR 56 million and of two real estate management companies in the amount of approximately EUR 43 million carrying out the management of logistics real estate for third parties.

DIC Asset Group companies were entitled to subscribe the new shares in exchange for their respective undertaking to contribute the shareholdings in real estate companies and the property in two real estates as well as the shareholding in the management companies. The acquisition of the logistics portfolio and of the both management companies strengthens sustainably the growth of VIB Vermögen AG to be the leading logistics real estate AG as well as increases the business model of the VIB Vermögen AG to the management of logistics real estate for third parties which provides a high level of liquidity.

The Management Board of VIB Vermögen AG

Contact

VIB Vermögen AG
Investor Relations:
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961
Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961
E-Mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de

Important notice

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

Insofar as this publication contains forward-looking statements, these do not represent facts and are identified by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" and similar formulations. These statements express intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any statement about their future correctness. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are mostly difficult to predict and are usually not within the sphere of influence of the VIB Vermögen AG or the persons acting jointly with it. It should be taken into account that the actual results or consequences may differ significantly from those stated or contained in the forward-looking statements. The VIB Vermögen AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

24-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 961
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1961
E-mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0
WKN: A2YPDD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1495769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1495769  24-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495769&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VIB VERMÖGEN AG
08:33aVIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount ..
EQ
09/19VIB Vermögen AG(XTRA:VIH1) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/31Vib Vermögen Ag : Ordinary General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.85 per share
EQ
08/31VIB Vermögen AG Approves Distribute Dividend
CI
08/31VIB VERMÖGEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/31VIB VERMÖGEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
08/30Vib Vermögen : Presentation (in German)
PU
08/02VIB Vermögen AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/02Vib Vermögen Ag : VIB Vermögen increases gross rental income and doubles profit for the pe..
EQ
08/02VIB Vermögen AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIB VERMÖGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2022 113 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 745 M 773 M 773 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,69x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 523 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermögen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,86 €
Average target price 41,48 €
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Oehme Chief Executive Officer
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Njuguna Chief Information Officer
Henry Karanja Head-Compliance
Jürgen Wittmann Assistant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIB VERMÖGEN AG-58.50%542
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.86%33 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.15%29 871
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.77%27 075
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.22%26 441
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.49%21 363