EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

VIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4.87 million by way of using of authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareh



24-Nov-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement of an insider information due to Art. 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014

VIB Vermögen AG resolves a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4.87 million by way of using of authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareholders for the acquisition of a logistics real estate portfolio and of real estate management companies in the amount of altogether EUR 99 million from DIC Asset Group

VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, 24 November 2022



Management Board and Supervisory Board of VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) resolved today to increase the capital against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 4,872,761.00 by issuing 4,872,761 new bearer shares by way of using the authorized capital with exclusion of the subscription rights of the shareholders for the acquisition of a total logistics package in the amount of EUR 99 million from DIC Asset Group (DIC Asset AG together with its subsidiaries) consisting of a logistics real estate portfolio in the amount of approximately EUR 56 million and of two real estate management companies in the amount of approximately EUR 43 million carrying out the management of logistics real estate for third parties.



DIC Asset Group companies were entitled to subscribe the new shares in exchange for their respective undertaking to contribute the shareholdings in real estate companies and the property in two real estates as well as the shareholding in the management companies. The acquisition of the logistics portfolio and of the both management companies strengthens sustainably the growth of VIB Vermögen AG to be the leading logistics real estate AG as well as increases the business model of the VIB Vermögen AG to the management of logistics real estate for third parties which provides a high level of liquidity.



The Management Board of VIB Vermögen AG



Contact



VIB Vermögen AG

Investor Relations:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961

E-Mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de



Important notice



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.



Insofar as this publication contains forward-looking statements, these do not represent facts and are identified by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" and similar formulations. These statements express intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any statement about their future correctness. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are mostly difficult to predict and are usually not within the sphere of influence of the VIB Vermögen AG or the persons acting jointly with it. It should be taken into account that the actual results or consequences may differ significantly from those stated or contained in the forward-looking statements. The VIB Vermögen AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

