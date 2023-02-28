Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VIB Vermögen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIH1   DE000A2YPDD0

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:58:15 2023-02-28 am EST
19.27 EUR   +0.05%
09:42aVib Vermögen : Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
PU
09:30aVIB Vermögen AG concludes new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million and repays existing loans ahead of schedule
EQ
02/15DIC Asset earns significantly less on the bottom line
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIB Vermögen : Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

02/28/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VIB Vermögen AG concludes new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million and repays existing loans ahead of schedule

Ad-hoc notification as of 28.02.2023/15:28 CET/CEST

VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau (Germany), February 28, 2023

VIB Vermögen AG, Neuburg/Donau (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0), today concluded a new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million. The new financing, with a term of 7 years, replaces previous financing with a volume of around EUR 245 million for 45 commercial properties in the existing portfolio with an average remaining fixed-interest period of 3.5 years ahead of schedule. The expansion and restructuring of the credit facility provides VIB Vermögen AG with financial flexibility and better planning certainty.

The interest expense, which has an impact on the key performance indicator funds from operations (FFO*) in 2023 and subsequent years, will increase by around EUR 17 million annually against the backdrop of the increased interest rate level and the agreed conditions, which will be almost offset by the elimination of around EUR 15 million p.a. in regular repayments. In addition, the interest rate hedging in the context of the refinancing will result in non-FFO-effective one-off expenses of around EUR 10.6 million. The refinancing will increase the average term of all financial liabilities from 4.5 years as of 31 December 2022 to 6.0 years.

The most recently published guidance for the 2023 financial year is not affected by this.

The Managing Board
VIB Vermögen AG

* Explanation: FFO is the abbreviation for Funds from Operations, the operating result from real estate management before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects as well as other non-recurring or non-cash income components.

Contact

VIB Vermögen AG
Investor Relations:
Tilly Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Danube (Germany)
Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961
Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961
E-mail: anja.landes-schell@vib-ag.de

Important note

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

Insofar as this publication contains forward-looking statements, these do not represent facts and are identified by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" and similar formulations. These statements express intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the VIB Vermögen AG and the persons acting jointly with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any statement about their future correctness. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are mostly difficult to predict and are usually not within the sphere of influence of the VIB Vermögen AG or the persons acting jointly with it. It should be taken into account that the actual results or consequences may differ significantly from those stated or contained in the forward-looking statements. The VIB Vermögen AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 14:40:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VIB VERMÖGEN AG
09:42aVib Vermögen : Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulatio..
PU
09:30aVIB Vermögen AG concludes new syndicated loan agreement for around EUR 505 million and ..
EQ
02/15DIC Asset earns significantly less on the bottom line
DP
02/15Vib Vermögen : Annual Report 2022
PU
02/15VIB Vermögen AG with good results in fiscal year 2022
EQ
02/15VIB Vermögen AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Vib Vermögen Ag : Suspension of dividend for financial year 2022 planned
EQ
01/26Dic Asset to pay unchanged dividend - decline in profits expected
DP
2022DIC Asset Launches EUR350 Million Retail Property Fund
MT
2022VIB Vermögen AG launches open-ended real estate special fund with a volume of EUR 350 m..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIB VERMÖGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 116 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2023 89,7 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
Net Debt 2023 740 M 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 4,85%
Capitalization 534 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
EV / Sales 2024 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermögen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,26 €
Average target price 43,33 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Oehme Chief Executive Officer
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Njuguna Chief Information Officer
Henry Karanja Head-Compliance
Jürgen Wittmann Assistant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIB VERMÖGEN AG-5.12%565
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%39 927
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.70%32 721
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 901
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.73%25 895
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%22 746