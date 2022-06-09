VIB Vermögen : Download Sustainability Report 2021

Sustainability Report 2021
VIB Vermögen AG - TAKING SUSTAINABILITY TO NEW DIMENSIONS
VIB Vermögen AG has been focusing on sustained and profitable growth since the company was formed. Our growth strategy not only focuses on economic factors such as maximizing profits, rising share prices or dividend increases. We are much more interested in the triad of economy, ecology and good corporate governance and social issues. We are convinced that only if these three pillars work together, VIB's long-term and sustainable corporate growth can be achieved.
VIB sustainability strategy: triad of economy, ecology and good corporate governance / social issues
As a long-term oriented property owner with a focus on the areas of logistics / light industry and retail, we are particularly aware of our ecological responsibility. That is why we are constantly working on measures to reduce our CO2-consumption in our properties wherever possible, also in cooperation with our tenants.
Particularly noteworthy here are regular building renovation and modernisation measures to improve energy efficiency, such as conversion to LED lighting, roof renovation to improve thermal insulation or the installation of photovoltaic systems for sustainable energy generation. The generation of clean solar power in particular has become significantly more important at VIB in recent years. As a part of our sustainability strategy, we want to present the subject of photovoltaics at the VIB in more detail this year.
Photovoltaics - a component of ecological sustainability at VIB
Germany is leaving the fossil-nuclear energy age behind. In the context of a sustainable energy future, photovoltaics will play a central role. In order to convert the power supply almost completely to renewable energies by 2035 as planned, a massive expansion of PV capacities in Germany will be necessary in the coming years.
As a component of its sustainability strategy, the VIB Group has been increasingly focusing on the expansion of its photovoltaic capacities for years. And against the background of the ambitious climate goals, we want to intensify our efforts in the coming years!
At the end of 2021, the PV capacity installed in the VIB Group was 8,300 kWp and has therefore more than doubled compared to the previous year. While PV systems can be implemented relatively easily in new construction projects, the retrofitting of existing properties is increasingly coming into focus. Just a few years ago, however, it was technically difficult to retrofit solar modules in existing buildings, since the load capacity of the roofs was usually not designed for this. Due to the further development of module technology, especially in the area of weight reduction, solar modules can now also be installed on roofs with a lower load capacity. An advantage that we have also recognized and want to use in the coming years for our portfolio properties.
Ambitious goals of the VIB in terms of sustainability: Significant expansion of photovoltaic capacities planned by 2025
By using additional roof areas on our existing properties, we will increase the targets we communicated last year for the expansion of PV capacities by 50% until 2025! In concrete terms, this means that we want to increase the output planned by the end of 2025 from the previous 20,000 kWp to 30,000 kWp now! Mathematically, this corresponds annually up to 2025:
A CO2 saving of 8,000 tons
30 million kWh solar power produced in an environmentally friendly way
Supply of electricity to 7,000 four-person households
Energy equivalent to 4 million liters of heating oil
Sustainability - a dialogue with our stakeholders
As a publicly traded company, we maintain relations with a
VIB stakeholder approach: 5 categories
variety of stakeholder groups. By virtue of our many years of
experience, we know these stakeholders very well indeed.
Regular communication with these groups helps us
understand their views and expectations, identify room for
improvement and devise specific courses of action.
Our most important stakeholders are our shareholders and
analysts, tenants, service providers and financing banks, as
well as public interest groups and, last but not least, our
employees. They all make an important contribution to the
successful development of the company.
Shareholders and analysts
On the one hand, it is important to institutional and private investors that they are invested in a company whose business model is geared towards sustainable and long-term value creation. As owners and investors, they wish to ensure that their capital commitment is invested both securely and profitably. On the other hand, in addition to economic factors, ESG-relevant topics are increasingly moving into the focus of investors. In addition to the most attractive returns possible, aspects such as sustainable and resource-saving building, reducing the CO2 footprint and good corporate governance are also part of our day-to-day business. And we live up to this claim.
We have recorded continuous growth in both revenue and earnings over the past 25 years - a positive trend that is also reflected in the dividend. The VIB Vermögen AG share is now one of Germany's most reliable dividend-paying stocks.
Alongside shareholders, our analysts represent a key stakeholder group as opinion leaders for the financial markets. By systematically collecting, collating and analysing company-related information, they provide transparency for our investors in terms of evaluating VIB Vermögen AG.
We are in direct and open contact with both stakeholder groups - investors and analysts. Alongside the publication of financial reports and company news, information is also exchanged, for instance, at capital market conferences and roadshows, where we present both our property portfolio and our corporate strategy.
Tenants
Reliable tenants with excellent credit ratings constitute another important stakeholder group for the company. Our tenant base includes both medium-sized, regional companies and multinational corporations. We maintain lasting business relations, based on a spirit of trust, with our tenants, which is reflected in long-term rental agreements and, consequently, predictable rental incomes.
In order to foster and maintain strong customer relations, we are particularly committed to managing our properties in-house. With an experienced team of property managers, we work closely with our tenants and know their requirements inside out. As a result, we not only gain a clear picture of the condition of our properties, but are also in a position to find tailored solutions. And this is exactly what our tenants value. It is also reflected in the vacancy rate, which has been very low for many years and which stood at a mere 2.5% as of the end of 2020.
Our tenants in the logistics/light industry segment include companies such as the Rudolph Group, Audi and Continental. In the retail segment, our tenants include companies such as REWE, Edeka, garden centre chain Dehner and Baywa Gartenmärkte GmbH & Co. KG.
Service providers and financing banks
Our service providers expect transparent business relations in a spirit of partnership and trust, in which the interests of both parties are given sufficient weight. We are particularly reliant on close partnerships with our general contractors, especially when it comes to developing our own logistics properties. In addition to the use of high-quality materials, construction methods that are as resource-efficient and sustainable as possible, the certification of real estate (BREEAM / DGNB) or increasing biodiversity through an ecological design of the outdoor areas also play an important role for us. In partnership with the general contractor, ecological aspects are already taken into account in the planning phase of the projects.
Financing is pivotal to any real estate project. Thanks to our close ties to the financial and capital markets, we are always able to strike just the right balance between equity and debt financing. On the debt financing side, we work successfully with regional savings banks and mutual banks from the outset. On a national scale, selected state banks and major property financiers complete our financing portfolio. Annuity loans are a key pillar of our sustainable financing strategy. Due to the stable repayment amounts, this classic form of financing is not only extremely predictable over its term, but the ongoing repayments also increase the net asset value of the company. However, promissory note loans and short-term variable loans, such as those based on EURIBOR, are also used and represent a sensible addition to our debt financing mix.
On the equity side, we use the entire spectrum of available capital measures as required, such as the issuance of mandatory convertible bonds and the carrying out of traditional capital increases.
The public
As a business partner for regional and national companies, VIB Vermögen AG also finds itself in the public eye. We are expected to comply with laws and social norms and meet high ethical and moral standards that go beyond laws and regulations.
As regards the planning and development of new construction projects, both close cooperation with future tenants and close consultation with local authorities and communities play an important role. After all, economic interests run parallel not only to location development and the safeguarding and creation of jobs in a region, but also a need to avoid any potential impacts for local residents and the environment due to construction work.
As a commercial enterprise, we are also conscious of our obligations to the society in which we have been able to grow so successfully for more than 25 years. We want to give something back. Alongside our support in establishing a real estate teaching programme at Ingolstadt University of Applied Sciences, we regularly help charitable centres and initiatives in the region. We also increasingly look towards regional companies and tradespeople when awarding contracts connected to our core business, such as the maintenance and modernisation of our properties.
As a publicly traded company, VIB Vermögen AG is expected to maintain exceptionally open and transparent communication with the media. This still very much applies in terms of questions that throw a critical light on our company and our business operations. We attach great importance to a transparent information policy and conduct regular discussions and interviews with press representatives and other multipliers, at both, regional and national level.
