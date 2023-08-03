VIB VERMÖGEN AG | 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 4

Successful first half of 2023

Despite global problems due to the war in Ukraine, high inflation and a sluggish economy, VIB Vermögen AG successfully closed the first half of 2023. All key indicators are in line with the forecasts issued at the start of the year and adjusted in July 2023. The sale of 31 commercial properties to a special property fund in December 2022 was completed as planned on March 31, 2023, with the transfer of ownership, benefits and encumbrances. Going forward, this sale enables VIB to focus even more closely on expansion of the core segment of Logistics/Light Industry.

Property portfolio

Overview

As of the balance sheet date of June 30, 2023, the in-house property portfolio of the VIB Group comprises a total of 83 properties with a total rentable area of 1.17 million sqm, whereas the Institutional Business portfolio, i.e. properties managed on behalf of third parties, comprises a total of 75 properties with a total rentable area of 1.17 million sqm.

The market value of the in-house property portfolio stands at EUR 2.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, with the market value of the Institutional Business portfolio amounting to EUR 1.4 billion. Overall, 158 properties with a total value of EUR 3.4 billion are therefore managed under the umbrella of the VIB Group; this represents considerable growth compared to previous years and reflects the expanded business strategy of VIB.

The vacancy rate, which stands at 1.7 % in the in-house portfolio and at 0.8 % in the Institutional Business portfolio, remains at a very low level compared with the rest of the sector. As of the end of the first half of the year, VIB's focus on the core segment of Logistics/Light Industry is also reflected in the structure of the in-house portfolio. This segment now accounts for 91 % of the portfolio as a whole, followed by retail properties at 4 %, offices at 3 % and service/other at 2 %. Logistics and light industrial properties account for 77 % of the Institutional Business portfolio.

Key real estate indicators at a glance, as of 30/06/2023

IN-HOUSE PORTFOLIO Number of properties 83 Rentable space 1,170,476 sqm Annualised net basic rents EUR82,766 thousand Vacancy rate 1.7 % INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS Number of properties 75 Rentable space 1,169,464 sqm Annualised net basic rents EUR78,874 thousand Vacancy rate 0.8 %

The VIB in-house property portfolio is characterised by an attractive average remaining term of rental agreements. As of the balance sheet date of June 30, 2023, this stands at four years and nine months (December 31, 2022: five years and three months), thus ensuring a high degree of predictability in relation to rental revenues.