dynamic performance
2023 half-year financial report of the VIB Vermögen AG
VIB VERMÖGEN AG | 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
2
Group KPIs
in EUR thousand
1. HY 2023
1. HY 2022
Change in %
INCOME STATEMENT KPIS
Gross rental income
46,369
46,559
-0.4
Amortisation and depreciation on investment properties
11,718
13,035
-10.1
Earnings from ordinary business activities (EBT)
72,844
37,858
+92.4
Consolidated net income
63,424
35,153
+80.4
Earnings per share1 (in EUR), undiluted/diluted
1.98
1.25
+58.4
BALANCE SHEET KPIS
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Total assets
1,795,990
1,586,409
+13.2
Investment properties
1,076,692
1,145,908
-6.0
Equity
809,039
744,754
+8.6
Equity ratio (in %)
45.1
46.9
-1.8 points
Net debt
538,248
667,867
-19.4
LTV (loan-to-value-ratio, in %)
25.6
28.9
-3.3 points
OTHER KPIS
1. HY 2023
1. HY 2022
FFO (Funds from Operations) before tax and minority interests
37,292
34,951
+6.7
FFO per share1 (in EUR)
1.13
1.26
-10.3
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Share price (XETRA closing price, in EUR)
13.70
20.30
-32.5
Number of shares2
33,054,587
33,054,587
0
Market capitalisation
452,848
671,008
-32.5
ICR (Interest Coverage Ratio: interest expense/
27.4
13.2
+14.2 points
net basic rent, in %)
Average borrowing rate (in %)
3.50
1.77
+1.73 points
REAL ESTATE KPIS
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Annualised net basic rent
82,766
99,597
-16.9
Vacancy rate (in %)
1.7
1.4
+0.3 points
Rentable space (in sqm)
1,170,476
1,365,381
-14.3
EPRA KPIS
1. HY 2023
1. HY 2022
EPRA earnings
32,311
29,418
+9.8
EPRA earnings per share (in EUR)
0.98
1.06
-7.5
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
EPRA NRV
1,734,226
1,737,064
-0.2
EPRA NRV per share (in EUR)
52.47
52.55
-0.2
EPRA NDV
1,543,286
1,530,026
+0.9
EPRA NDV per share (in EUR)
46.69
46.29
+0.9
EPRA NTA
1,481,920
1,471,098
+0.7
EPRA NTA per share (in EUR)
44.83
44.51
+0.7
EPRA vacancy rate (in %)
1.7
1.4
+0.3 points
- Average number of shares during the financial year
- Shares in issue as of the balance sheet date
VIB VERMÖGEN AG | 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
3
Contents
4
To our Shareholders
- Successful first half of 2023
- Property portfolio
- 2023 Annual General Meeting
6
Interim Management Report
- Business report
- Risks and opportunities
9 Outlook
10
Interim Financial Statements
- Consolidated income statement (IFRS)
- Consolidated balance sheet (IFRS)
13 IR-Contact-Masthead
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
Successful first half of 2023 Property portfolio
2023 Annual General Meeting
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
Business Report
Risks and opportunities Outlook
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated income statement (IFRS)
Consolidated balance sheet (IFRS)
IR-Contact
Masthead
VIB VERMÖGEN AG | 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
4
Successful first half of 2023
Despite global problems due to the war in Ukraine, high inflation and a sluggish economy, VIB Vermögen AG successfully closed the first half of 2023. All key indicators are in line with the forecasts issued at the start of the year and adjusted in July 2023. The sale of 31 commercial properties to a special property fund in December 2022 was completed as planned on March 31, 2023, with the transfer of ownership, benefits and encumbrances. Going forward, this sale enables VIB to focus even more closely on expansion of the core segment of Logistics/Light Industry.
Property portfolio
Overview
As of the balance sheet date of June 30, 2023, the in-house property portfolio of the VIB Group comprises a total of 83 properties with a total rentable area of 1.17 million sqm, whereas the Institutional Business portfolio, i.e. properties managed on behalf of third parties, comprises a total of 75 properties with a total rentable area of 1.17 million sqm.
The market value of the in-house property portfolio stands at EUR 2.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, with the market value of the Institutional Business portfolio amounting to EUR 1.4 billion. Overall, 158 properties with a total value of EUR 3.4 billion are therefore managed under the umbrella of the VIB Group; this represents considerable growth compared to previous years and reflects the expanded business strategy of VIB.
The vacancy rate, which stands at 1.7 % in the in-house portfolio and at 0.8 % in the Institutional Business portfolio, remains at a very low level compared with the rest of the sector. As of the end of the first half of the year, VIB's focus on the core segment of Logistics/Light Industry is also reflected in the structure of the in-house portfolio. This segment now accounts for 91 % of the portfolio as a whole, followed by retail properties at 4 %, offices at 3 % and service/other at 2 %. Logistics and light industrial properties account for 77 % of the Institutional Business portfolio.
Key real estate indicators at a glance, as of 30/06/2023
IN-HOUSE PORTFOLIO
Number of properties
83
Rentable space
1,170,476 sqm
Annualised net basic rents
EUR82,766 thousand
Vacancy rate
1.7 %
INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS
Number of properties
75
Rentable space
1,169,464 sqm
Annualised net basic rents
EUR78,874 thousand
Vacancy rate
0.8 %
The VIB in-house property portfolio is characterised by an attractive average remaining term of rental agreements. As of the balance sheet date of June 30, 2023, this stands at four years and nine months (December 31, 2022: five years and three months), thus ensuring a high degree of predictability in relation to rental revenues.
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS
Successful first half of 2023 Property portfolio
2023 Annual General Meeting
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
Wirtschaftsbericht
Risiken und Chancen
Prognosebericht
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated income statement (IFRS)
Consolidated balance sheet (IFRS)
IR-Contact
Masthead
VIB VERMÖGEN AG | 2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
5
2023 Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting for the 2022 fiscal year on July 4, 2023, which was once again held virtually, VIB Vermögen AG provided insights into the course of business in the previous year and explained the company's strategy and business model to its shareholders. The Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items with an overwhelming majority in each case.
For more information on the Annual General Meeting and details of voting results, please visit the company website at www.vib-ag.de.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 05:33:37 UTC.