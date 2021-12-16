Log in
VIB Vermögen : Joint Venture VIB/WDP rents out 46.000 sqm in Gelsenkirchen

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
WVI, the joint venture of VIB Vermögen AG and WDP, a Belgian logistics real estate company, has fully rented out its own development on the site in Gelsenkirchen on a long-term basis.

The property, which is still partly under development, will be used by two internationally established companies to house their logistics centres. Construction of the approximately 46,000 sqm state-of-the-art facility began in early 2021 and is WVI's first construction project following the acquisition of the Bottrop multi-tenant site in autumn 2020.

The first construction phase with an area of 20,000 sqm was completed on December 1, 2021 and has already been handed over to the tenant, a global logistics company. The second construction phase is currently under development and is scheduled for completion by mid-2022. The company has also signed a lease with a German wholesaler and distributor of high-quality cat and dog snacks for this property, which has 26,000 sqm of lettable space, prior to completion.

Professional expansion ready for growth

WVI's future ambitions will be supported by the hiring of a dedicated Business Development Manager, who will be responsible for the development and growth of the Joint Venture. The Business Development Manager will operate from a newly installed WVI office based in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"We are very pleased with the pre-letting of the joint venture's first project development, which underlines the importance of North Rhine-Westphalia as a leading logistics location."

Martin Pfandzelter - CEO, VIB Vermögen AG

"In addition to the acquisition in Bottrop, WVI can now expand its real estate portfolio with a brand new, fully pre-let logistics location. We are convinced of the prospering dynamics on the German logistics real estate market and look forward to serving additional clients in the future."

Joost Uwents - CEO, WDP

Disclaimer

VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
