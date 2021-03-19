Log in
VIB Vermögen AG

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report
Summary 


VIB Vermögen : with successful prolongation of three rental contracts with a total of around 62,000 square meters

03/19/2021 | 02:08am EDT
VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial real estate, has extended leases for its properties in Baunatal, Haiming and Regensburg totalling 62,000 square metres.

The lease for the logistics facility in Haiming with a lettable area of around 38,500 square metres was extended by another ten years with the existing tenant, a medium-sized logistics company.

The logistics property in Baunatal with a lettable hall and office area of around 11,400 square metres was let to a logistics company for five and a half years from 1 March 2021.

In Regensburg, the lease of a logistics hall with a lettable area of around 12,250 square metres was also extended by 18 months with the existing tenant.

'We are very pleased that our marketing efforts have been successful despite the difficult environment caused by Corona, and that both contract extensions and new leases have been successfully concluded,' said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

Disclaimer

VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 94,9 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2020 68,2 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net Debt 2020 714 M 850 M 850 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 798 M 953 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermögen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMÖGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,75 €
Last Close Price 28,95 €
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Pfandzelter CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Holger Pilgenröther Chief Financial Officer
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Njuguna Chief Information Officer
Henry Karanja Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIB VERMÖGEN AG1.05%961
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.70%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.09%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED21.72%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.26%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.60%27 582
