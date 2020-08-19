Vibe Bioscience : Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
(In U.S. Dollars, Unless Otherwise Noted)
Notice for National Instrument 51-102
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Vibe Bioscience Ltd. as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. These statements have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's external auditors.
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
As at
notes
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,630,498
$
1,637,496
Accounts receivable
153,772
246,750
Inventory
4
1,693,458
521,592
Biological assets
5
316,124
176,767
Other current assets
416,051
227,996
Total current assets
4,209,903
2,810,601
Intangible assets and goodwill
6
5,539,911
5,493,648
Property and equipment
7
4,448,708
3,599,951
Right-of-use assets
8
560,548
669,880
Total assets
$
14,759,070
$
12,574,080
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,001,433
$
2,358,720
Income taxes payable
1,297,891
559,102
Current portion of lease obligations and notes
payable
9, 10
370,382
258,030
Total current liabilities
4,669,706
3,175,852
Notes payable
10
1,492,521
1,130,113
Lease obligations
9
366,380
478,022
Deferred tax liability
803,317
787,080
Total liabilities
$
7,331,924
$
5,571,067
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11(a)
$
17,882,919
$
17,651,013
Warrants
11(b)
-
25,227
Contributed surplus
1,398,449
1,379,539
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(136,711)
(79,772)
Deficit
(11,717,511)
(11,972,994)
7,427,146
7,003,013
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,759,070
$
12,574,080
Nature of Operations (Note 1)
Going Concern (Note 2(c))
Subsequent event (Note 16)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in U.S. dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
notes
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
5,683,529
$
3,096,836
$
9,956,127
$
4,410,562
Cost of goods sold
3,772,828
1,795,511
6,579,709
2,540,852
Gross margin before biological asset adjustments
1,910,701
1,301,325
3,376,418
1,869,710
Net effect of adjustments for biological assets
5
134,071
5,212
136,113
(9,710)
Gross margin
2,044,772
1,296,113
3,512,531
1,879,420
Operating expenses
General and administrative
679,221
872,266
1,301,533
1,287,110
Sales, security and marketing
660,333
339,121
1,234,240
475,078
Stock-based compensation
11(c)
24,375
227,966
59,664
651,463
Depreciation and amortization
6, 7, 8
180,655
273,147
351,930
467,778
1,544,584
1,712,500
2,947,367
2,881,429
Other expenses (income)
Bargain purchase gain
3
(344,051)
-
(344,051)
-
Listing fee
9,500
-
9,500
564,704
Loss on investment
-
-
-
415,000
Transaction expenses
-
41,377
-
455,644
Finance expense
33,137
42,308
65,177
57,951
Unrealized gain on fair value of financial asset
-
(73,870)
-
(113,195)
Other
(110,753)
130,518
(122,146)
293,578
(412,167)
140,333
(391,520)
1,673,682
Income (loss) before income taxes
912,355
(556,720)
956,684
(2,675,691)
Income tax expense (recovery)
Current
456,370
296,360
744,564
434,360
Deferred
(21,829)
2,000
(43,363)
(33,000)
434,541
298,360
701,201
401,360
Net income (loss) for the period
477,814
(855,080)
255,483
(3,077,051)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
(16,989)
88,677
(56,939)
117,863
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income
(loss) for the period
$
460,825
$
(766,403)
$
198,544
$
(2,959,188)
Income (loss) per share
Basic and diluted (1)
$
0.006
$
(0.011)
$
0.003
$
(0.044)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
78,014,379
76,588,727
77,795,795
69,322,042
(1) The options and warrants have been excluded from the diluted loss per share computation as they are anti-dilutive.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in U.S. dollars)
Common
Total
share
Contributed
shareholders'
capital
Warrants
surplus
AOCI*
Deficit
equity
Balance at December 31, 2019
$
17,651,013
$
25,227
$
1,379,539
$
(79,772)
$
(11,972,994)
$
7,003,013
Shares issued in private placement
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued in business acquisitions
132,000
-
-
-
-
132,000
Shares issued for services rendered
35,355
-
-
-
-
35,355
Share issue costs
(2,200)
-
-
-
-
(2,200)
Exercise of stock options
66,751
-
(65,981)
-
-
770
Expiry of warrants
-
(25,227)
25,227
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
59,664
-
-
59,664
Net and comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
(56,939)
255,483
198,544
Balance at June 30, 2020
$
17,882,919
$
-
$
1,398,449
$
(136,711)
$
(11,717,511)
$
7,427,146
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
8,584,340
$
25,227
$
752,332
$
(206,680)
$
(3,355,083)
$
5,800,136
Shares issued in private placement
3,845,288
-
-
-
-
3,845,288
Shares issued in business acquisitions
4,234,037
-
-
-
-
4,234,037
Shares issued in reverse take-over
850,620
-
-
-
-
850,620
Exercise of stock options
81,045
-
(80,162)
-
-
883
Stock-based compensation
-
-
799,549
-
-
799,549
Net and comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
117,863
(3,077,051)
(2,959,188)
Balance at June 30, 2019
$
17,595,330
$
25,227
$
1,471,719
$
(88,817)
$
(6,432,134)
$
12,571,325
* Accumulated other comprehensive income
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
$
477,814
$
(855,080)
$
255,483
$
(3,077,051)
Items not involving cash:
Listing fee
9,500
-
9,500
564,704
Unrealized (gain) loss on changes in the fair value of
biological assets
(134,071)
-
(136,113)
-
Stock-based compensation
24,375
227,966
59,664
651,463
Bargain purchase gain
(344,051)
-
(344,051)
-
Loss on investment
-
-
-
415,000
Depreciation and amortization
180,656
273,147
351,931
467,778
Unrealized foreign exchange
22,003
1,122
74,619
4,858
Unrealized gain on fair value of financial asset
-
(73,870)
-
(113,195)
Deferred income tax recovery
(21,829)
2,000
(43,363)
(33,000)
214,397
(424,715)
227,670
(1,119,443)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Accounts receivable
(2,252)
(42,114)
92,978
(123,904)
Inventory
(834,065)
74,119
(1,083,025)
34,614
Biological assets
(32,146)
5,212
23,392
(9,710)
Other current assets
(184,853)
(96,820)
(168,055)
(284,391)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,057,958
(101,617)
648,368
244,809
Income taxes payable
457,170
-
738,789
-
Cash flow provided from (used in) operating activities
676,209
(585,935)
480,117
(1,258,025)
Investing activities
Cash paid on business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(111,884)
-
(111,884)
(2,336,355)
Purchases of property and equipment
(99,483)
(296,919)
(232,046)
(340,273)
Cash flow provided from (used in) investing activities
(211,367)
(296,919)
(343,930)
(2,676,628)
Financing activities
Issuance of common shares
770
883
770
3,494,102
Settlement of subscriptions received in advance
-
-
-
352,069
Repayment of lease obligation
(51,926)
(40,711)
(103,371)
(69,405)
Repayment of notes payable
(8,766)
(10,525)
(21,559)
(17,637)
Cash flow provided from (used in) financing activities
(59,922)
(50,353)
(124,160)
3,759,129
Effect of translation of cash held in foreign currencies
72,307
23,817
(19,025)
21,130
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
477,227
(909,390)
(6,998)
(154,394)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
1,153,271
3,083,889
1,637,496
2,328,893
Ending cash and cash equivalents
$
1,630,498
$
2,174,499
$
1,630,498
$
2,174,499
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid in period
$
33,698
$
15,643
$
65,177
$
46,786
Income taxes paid in period
$
5,775
$
-
$
5,775
$
142,815
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (the "Company" or "Vibe") business is to evaluate, acquire and develop cannabis cultivation and manufacturing assets and retail cannabis dispensaries, predominantly in the U.S., in order to become a vertically integrated cannabis operator. The Company currently operates three dispensaries and one cultivation operation in the State of California. The Company's Canadian head office is located at #214, 2505 - 17 Ave SW Calgary, Alberta T3E 7V3 and its U.S. head office is located at 8112 Alpine Ave Sacramento, California 95826. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "VIBE."
2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
(a) Statement of compliance
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("consolidated financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 18, 2020. They do not contain all disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(b) Measurement basis
These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that have been measured at fair value and specifically noted within the notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements.
(c) Going concern
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to attain profitable operations, generate sufficient funds therefrom, and continue to obtain capital from investors sufficient to meet its current and future obligations. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a working capital deficit of $89,421 (exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations and notes payable), a deficit of $11,717,511, had net income of $255,483 during the six month period ended June 30, 2020 which included a one-time bargain purchase gain of $344,051 and income current income tax expense of $744,564 computed in accordance with the of U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 280E regulations. Management continues to focus its efforts on maximizing sales and minimizing security and marketing and general and administrative expenses, completing accretive acquisitions, raising additional capital through debt or equity financings and debt settlement transactions.
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This pandemic, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds. The State of California has deemed the sale of cannabis an essential service allowing the Company to keep its dispensaries open and maintain its cultivation operations. The Company will continue to follow the guidance of local, state, national and international health authorities to make informed decisions and provide its clients and staff with information as the Company's priority is the safety and well-being of its employees and clients.
Although management's efforts to raise capital and monetize assets have been successful in the past, there is no certainty that they will be able to do so in the future. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt about
- 5 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting principles that are applied to a going concern and do not reflect the adjustments that would be necessary to the presentation and carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities if the Company were not able to continue operations. These adjustments and reclassifications may be material.
(d) Functional and presentation currency
These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in United States Dollars. The Canadian Dollar is the functional currency of the Company and its Canadian wholly own subsidiaries. The functional currency of the Company's subsidiaries operating in United States is the United States Dollar.
For reporting purposes, the assets and liabilities of the Company and its Canadian subsidiaries are translated into United Sates Dollars at the closing rate at the date of the balance sheets, and revenue and expenses are translated at the average rate for the period. Foreign currency translation adjustments are recorded in other comprehensive income (loss).
(e) Basis of consolidation
These condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following subsidiaries:
Alpine Alternative Naturopathic Inc. ("Alpine Alternative")
California, U.S.A
EVR Managers LLC ("Redding")
California, U.S.A
NGEV Inc. ("NGEV")
California, U.S.A
All subsidiaries are wholly-owned by the Company. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Company obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. Control exists when the Company has the power, directly or indirectly, to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity and be exposed to the variable returns from its activities. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated.
(f) Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates and use judgment regarding the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities as at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the periods presented. By their nature, estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty and changes in such estimates in future periods could require a material change in the financial statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ from the
- 6 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
estimated amounts as future confirming events occur. Significant estimates and judgments made by management in the preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements are as follows:
Biological assets and inventory
In calculating the value of the biological assets and inventory, management is required to make a number of estimates, including estimating the stage of growth of the cannabis plants to the point of harvest, harvesting costs, and selling costs. In calculating final inventory values, management is required to determine an estimate of obsolete inventory and an estimate for any inventory for which cost is lower than estimated net realizable value and recognizes inventory provisions accordingly.
Business combinations
Judgement is required when assessing i) whether or not the acquisition of assets meets the criteria of a business combination; ii) the value of the consideration transferred and the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in connection with business combinations and iii) determining goodwill or bargain purchase gain.
Discount rate for leases
Leases requires lessees to discount lease payments using the rate implicit in the lease if that rate is readily available. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee is required to use its incremental borrowing rate. The Company generally uses the incremental borrowing rate when initially recording real estate leases as the implicit rates are not readily available as information from the lessor regarding the fair value of underlying assets and initial direct costs incurred by the lessor related to the leased assets is not available. The Company determines the incremental borrowing rate as the interest rate the Company would pay to borrow over a similar term the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment.
Estimated useful lives and depreciation of property, equipment and intangible assets
Depreciation of property, equipment and intangible assets is dependent upon estimates of useful lives which are determined through the exercise of judgment. The assessment of any impairment of these assets is dependent upon estimates of recoverable amounts that take into account factors such as economic and market conditions and the useful lives of assets.
Cash Generating Unit ("CGU")
IFRS requires that the Company's cannabis operations be aggregated into CGUs, based on their ability to generate largely independent cash flows, which are used to assess the dispensaries and cultivation operations for impairment. The determination of the Company's CGUs is subject to management's judgment.
Impairment of property, equipment, intangible assets and goodwill
Indicators of impairment are assessed by management using judgement, considering future plans, market conditions and cannabis prices. In assessing the recoverability, each CGU's carrying value is compared to its recoverable amount, defined as the greater of its fair value less cost to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset.
Income taxes
- 7 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
The Company recognises deferred tax assets to the extent that it is probable that the deductible temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and that sufficient taxable income will be generated in the future to recover such deferred tax assets. Assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets requires the Company to make significant estimates related to expectations of future taxable income. Estimates of future taxable income are based on forecast cash flows from operations and the application of existing tax laws. To the extent that future cash flows and taxable income differ significantly from estimates, the ability of the Company to realise the net deferred tax assets recorded at the reporting date could be impacted. In addition, future changes in tax laws could limit the ability of the Company to obtain tax deductions in future periods.
Provisions and contingencies
The Company recognizes provisions based on an assessment of its obligations and available information. Any matters not included as provisions are uncertain in nature and cannot be reasonably estimated.
The Company makes assumptions to determine whether obligations exist and to estimate the amount of obligations that we believe exist. In estimating the final outcome of litigation, assumptions are made about factors including experience with similar matters, past history, precedents, relevant financial, scientific, and other evidence and facts specific to the matter. This determines whether a provision or disclosure in the financial statements is needed.
Stock-based compensation and warrants
The amounts recorded in respect of share-based compensation and share purchase warrants granted and the derivative liability for non-compensation warrants issued are based on the Company's estimation of their fair value, calculated using assumptions regarding the life of the option or warrant, interest rates and volatility. By their nature, these estimates and assumptions are subject to uncertainty, and the actual fair value of options or warrants may differ at any time.
Functional currency
Management judgement is required in determining the functional currency that represents the economic environment of underlying transactions, events and conditions.
3. BUSINESS ACQUISITION
On June 12, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares of NGEV Inc. for a purchase price of $243,184. NGEV Inc. operates a cannabis cultivation facility in Crescent City, California. Allocation of the purchase price is based on the assessment of the fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the acquisition date. The fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as well as the purchase consideration transferred are presented below.
- 8 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Net assets acquired:
Working capital, excluding cash and biological assets
$
75,507
Biological assets
162,749
Property and equipment
662,556
Intangible assets
200,000
Note payables
(453,977)
Deferred income tax liability
(59,600)
Fair value of the net assets acquired
$
587,235
Consideration:
600,000 Common Shares issed
$
132,000
Cash
111,184
$
243,184
Bargain purchase gain
$
344,051
The acquisition of this business resulted in a gain on acquisition of $344,051 as a consequence of buying the business from a seller intending to leave the cannabis space. The gain on bargain purchase was separately presented in the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the period ended June 30, 2020.
The transaction is accounted for using the acquisition method. Allocation of the purchase price is based on a provisional assessment of the fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the acquisition date and is subject to change. Management is continuing to review and assess information to accurately determine the acquisition date fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired. During the measurement period, the Company will continue to obtain information to assist in finalizing the fair value of net assets acquired, which may differ materially from the above preliminary estimates.
The acquisition contributed revenue of $Nil, $126,286 related to the net effect of adjustments for biological assets, and $113,368 in operating profits before taxes from the date of acquisition to June 30, 2020. The Company estimates that had the acquisitions occurred on January 1, 2020, the increase in revenue would be approximately $158,943 and operating profit would have decreased by approximately $18,930 for the six month period ended June 30, 2020.
4. INVENTORY
The Company's inventory consists of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Harvested cannabis - raw materials
$
259,500
$
33,627
Cannabis related products and packaging
1,433,958
487,965
$
1,693,458
$
521,592
- 9 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
The Company regularly performs a review of slow moving, obsolete and redundant items and records a provision for such amounts to reflect inventory balances at net realizable value. There were no slow moving, obsolete or redundant items of inventory at June 30, 2020.
5. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS
Biological assets consist of cannabis plants in the cultivation division. The changes in the carrying value of the biological assets are as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Balance, beginning of period
$
176,767
$
-
Biological assets acquired in acquisitions
162,749
89,494
Changes in fair value less cost to sell due to biological transformation
(136,113)
79,593
Production costs
605,505
944,876
Transferred to inventory upon harvest
(492,784)
(937,196)
Balance, end of period
$
316,124
$
176,767
The Company values biological assets at the end of each reporting period at fair value less costs to sell ("FVLCS"). The determination of fair value lest costs to sell is based on a valuation model that estimates the expected harvest yield per plant applied to the estimated wholesale price per gram, less estimated selling costs. The model also considers the stage of the biological asset in the aggregate plant life cycle.
The valuation model includes the following estimates, all of which are Level 3 inputs in the fair value hierarchy:
Average number of weeks in the growing cycle (from propagation to harvest) = 17 to 20 weeks based on historical results.
Average selling price of whole flower = $3.50 to $5.00 per gram based on historical and expected future sales.
Average harvest yield of whole flower = 50 to 60 grams per plant, net of expected wastage, based on historical results.
Selling costs (shipping, order fulfillment, and labelling) = $0.50 per gram based on historical results.
The above inputs are subject to volatility and uncontrollable factors which could significantly affect the fair value of biological assets in future periods. Management has quantified the sensitivity of the inputs on the calculation of the fair value of the biological assets for the respective period ended is as follows:
Change in FVLCS at
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Input
Selling price per gram - 10% change
$
37,400
$
18,600
Harvest yield per plant - 10% change
$
33,700
$
16,600
- 10 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
At June 30, 2020 the average stage of completion of the biological assets is 61.3% based on the number of days remaining to harvest. The estimated FVLCS of dry cannabis at June 30, 2020 is approximately $130 per plant and the expected total yield is approximately 141,152 grams of cannabis.
6. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL
Intangible assets and goodwill consist of the following:
Intangible assets
Licenses
Software
Trademark
Goodwill
Total
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
2,565,500
$
183,250
$
-
$
-
$
2,748,750
Acquired in business acquisitions
2,820,000
-
78,500
5,417,473
8,315,973
Acquired in asset acquistion
164,927
-
-
-
164,927
Impact of foreign exchange
81,055
9,222
-
-
90,277
Balance at December 31, 2019
$
5,631,482
$
192,472
$
78,500
$
5,417,473
$
11,319,927
Acquired in business acquisitions
200,000
-
-
-
200,000
Balance at June 30, 2020
$
5,831,482
$
192,472
$
78,500
$
5,417,473
$
11,519,927
Accumulated amortization
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
164,756
$
41,168
$
-
$
-
$
205,924
Amortization expense
457,394
70,792
6,968
-
535,154
Loss on investment
-
-
-
415,000
415,000
Impairment
2,261,281
75,577
-
2,314,960
4,651,818
Impact of foreign exchange
13,448
4,935
-
-
18,383
Balance at December 31, 2019
2,896,879
192,472
6,968
2,729,960
5,826,279
Amortization expense
149,823
-
3,914
-
153,737
Balance at June 30, 2020
$
3,046,702
$
192,472
$
10,882
$
2,729,960
$
5,980,016
Net book value at December 31, 2019
$
2,734,603
$
-
$
71,532
$
2,687,513
$
5,493,648
Net book value at June 30, 2020
$
2,784,780
$
-
$
67,618
$
2,687,513
$
5,539,911
The trademark intangible asset consists of the Hype Cannabis Co. ("Hype"), which is a registered California trademark owned by Vibe Cultivation LLC. Hype product is sold in the Port City, Alpine Alternative and Redding dispensaries along with numerous arm's length third party dispensaries across California. The trademark intangible asset is being amortized on a straight-line basis over 10 years.
The Company assesses whether there are events or changes in circumstances that would more likely than not reduce the fair value of any of its reporting units below their carrying values and therefore, require goodwill and intangibles to be tested for impairment at the end of each period. At June 30, 2020, no impairment indicators exist.
- 11 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
7. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
Property and equipment consists of the following:
Equipment
Construction
Buildings
Land
and other
in process
Total
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
-
$
-
$
2,420
$
-
$
2,420
Acquired in business acquisitions
140,237
-
143,329
148,128
431,694
Purchases
1,199,596
800,000
65,257
1,205,593
3,270,446
Transfers from construction in process
994,251
-
-
(994,251)
-
Impact of foreign exchange
-
-
(140)
-
(140)
Balance at December 31, 2019
2,334,084
800,000
210,866
359,470
3,704,420
Acquired in business acquisitions
-
-
662,556
-
662,556
Purchases
-
-
206,356
68,745
275,101
Transfers from construction in process
-
-
359,470
(359,470)
-
Impact of foreign exchange
-
-
(146)
-
(146)
Balance at June 30, 2020
$
2,334,084
$
800,000
$
1,439,102
$
68,745
$
4,641,931
Accumulated amortization
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
-
$
-
$
286
$
-
$
286
Amortization expense
55,248
-
48,982
-
104,230
Impact of foreign exchange
-
-
(47)
-
(47)
Balance at December 31, 2019
55,248
-
49,221
-
104,469
Depreciation expense
23,795
-
65,066
-
88,861
Impact of foreign exchange
-
-
(107)
-
(107)
Balance at June 30, 2020
$
79,043
$
-
$
114,180
$
-
$
193,223
Net book value at December 31, 2019
$
2,278,836
$
800,000
$
161,645
$
359,470
$
3,599,951
Net book value at June 30, 2020
$
2,255,041
$
800,000
$
1,324,922
$
68,745
$
4,448,708
The buildings currently hold the Sacramento cultivation and dispensary locations acquired in the Vibe Cultivation LLC and Alpine Alternative acquisitions. Buildings and equipment and other assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives. Land is not depreciated.
Assets under construction consist of improvements and renovations being completed on the Company's buildings or at leased premises. The construction and upgrades are not yet complete and will not be subject to depreciation until the underlying asset is available for use. The Company did not dispose of any property and equipment in the three or six months periods ended June 30, 2020 and there were no impairments of property and equipment at June 30, 2020.
- 12 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
8. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
Right-of-use assets consist of the following:
Leases
Dispensary
Warehouse
Total
Cost
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
-
$
-
$
-
Initial adoption of new lease standard
-
133,304
133,304
Acquired in business acquisitions
769,397
-
769,397
Acquired in asset acquisition
82,026
-
82,026
Lease termination
-
(133,304)
(133,304)
Balance at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020
$
851,423
$
-
$
851,423
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
-
$
-
$
-
Depreciation expense
181,543
13,354
194,897
Lease termination
-
(13,354)
(13,354)
Balance at December 31, 2019
181,543
-
181,543
Depreciation expense
109,332
-
109,332
Balance at June 30, 2020
$
290,875
$
-
$
290,875
Net book value at December 31, 2019
$
669,880
$
-
$
669,880
Net book value at June 30, 2020
$
560,548
$
-
$
560,548
- 13 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
9. LEASE OBLIGATIONS
A reconciliation of the discounted lease obligation is set forth below:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Balance, beginning of period
$
688,667
$
-
Initial adoption of new lease standard
-
133,304
Acquired in business acquisitions
-
760,500
Acquired in asset acquistion
-
82,026
Principal paid
(103,371)
(168,765)
Lease termination
-
(118,398)
Balance, end of the period
585,296
688,667
Less current portion of lease obligation
(218,916)
(210,645)
Lease obligations
$
366,380
$
478,022
The dispensary leases acquired in the Port City and Redding acquisitions terminate on October 31, 2022 and June 30, 2025 with respective monthly rent payments of $20,000 and $1,536 through the term of the lease. The lease contains no extension options.
Neither of the leases contain purchase or early termination options and there are no requirements to purchase the underlying assets or any residual value guarantees at the end of the leases. In 2020, the Company incurred $25,281 of interest with respect to the aforementioned leases.
The Company has the following future commitments associated with its dispensary lease obligations:
Less than one year
$
257,673
2 - 5 years
459,339
Thereafter
-
Total lease payments
717,012
Amount representing interest over the term
(131,716)
Present value of the net obligation
$
585,296
- 14 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
10. NOTES PAYABLE
The Company's notes payable consists of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Note payable:
Land and buildings (1)
$
1,140,623
$
1,162,182
Deferred rent (2)
158,000
-
Promissory note (3)
290,977
-
Vehicle (4)
54,387
15,316
Total notes payable
1,643,987
1,177,498
Less current portion:
(151,466)
(47,385)
Notes payable, long term
$
1,492,521
$
1,130,113
The Company has a secured note payable outstanding related to the acquisition of land and buildings in Sacramento, California totaling $1,140,623 at June 30, 2020 (Note 7). The note bears interest at 6% per year, requires monthly payments of principal and interest totaling $9,314 and matures in April 2036. Interest expense recognized in the 2020 three month period totaled $17,376 and principal repaid was $10,556. Principal repayments due in the next 12 months totaling $44,537 are recorded as current liabilities on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at June 30, 2020.
In conjunction with the acquisition of NGEV (Note 3), the Company assumed an unsecured deferred rent note payable. The note is non-interest bearing, requires monthly payments of $4,389 and matures in July 2023. Principal repayments due in the next 12 months totaling $52,668 are recorded as current liabilities on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at June 30, 2020.
Pursuant to the acquisition of NGEV (Note 3), the Company assumed an unsecured promissory note. The promissory note bears interest at 12% per annum, requires monthly payments of $5,000 until December 31, 2020 and then increases to $7,500 and matures in November 2024. Principal repayments due in the next 12 months totaling $41,889 are recorded as current liabilities on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at June 30, 2020.
The Company also has three vehicle acquisition notes payable. The notes payable bear interest ranging from 0.9% to 4.99% per year, require monthly payments of principal and interest totaling $1,129 and mature in January 2023, and June and July 2025. Principal repayments due in the next 12 months totaling $12,372 are recorded as current liabilities on the consolidated statement of financial position at June 30, 2020.
The following table presents the contractual maturities of the notes payable at June 30, 2020 on an undiscounted basis:
- 15 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Notes payable
Land and
Deferred
Promissory
Buildings
Rent
Note
Vehicles
Total
Amounts due
Less than one year
$
111,763
$
52,668
$
75,000
$
13,547
$
252,978
One to three years
223,526
105,332
180,000
24,221
533,079
Four to five years
223,526
-
35,980
16,617
276,123
Thereafter
581,807
-
-
-
581,807
Total maturities at June 30, 2020
$
1,140,622
$
158,000
$
290,980
$
54,385
$
1,643,987
11. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(a) Share capital
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares. Holders of common shares are entitled to participate in dividends when declared by the Company.
The Company has the following issued and outstanding common shares:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Balance, beginning of period
77,577,212
53,535,586
Issued in private placement
-
9,856,242
Issued in acquisitions
600,000
10,815,157
Issued in Altitude Reverse Take-over
-
2,197,992
Issued in asset acquisitions
-
964,284
Issued in exchange for services rendered
398,414
-
Exercise of stock options
173,293
207,951
Balance, end of period
78,748,919
77,577,212
(b) Warrants
In connection with the private placement of common shares, the Company issued Finder's Warrants in December 2018 that were exercisable for 125,810 common shares of the Company. The Finder's Warrants had an exercise price of $0.52 (CAD) per share, and expired in June 2020.
(c) Stock Options
The Company has a stock option plan that provides for the issuance to its directors, officers, employees and consultants options to purchase from treasury a number of common shares not exceeding 10% of the common shares that are outstanding from time to time which is the number of shares reserved for issuance under the plan. The options are non-transferable if not exercised. The exercise price is based on the Company's common shares prior to the day of the grant, which may be different from the closing price of such shares on the day of grant for options granted to date. To date the exercise price has not been materially different from the trading price of the shares on the grant date. A summary of the status of the Company's stock option plan as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and changes during the respective periods ended on those dates is presented below:
- 16 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Weighted
Weighted
Number of
average
Number of
average
options
exercise price
options
exercise price
(CAD $)
(CAD $)
Balance, beginning of period
4,600,218
$
0.62
3,626,154
$
0.12
Granted
100,000
0.15
5,763,999
0.83
Exchanged in Altitude Reverse Take-over
-
-
156,662
1.21
Exercised
(173,293)
0.006
(207,951)
0.006
Cancelled
(588,202)
0.52
(4,738,646)
0.42
Balance, end of period
3,938,723
$
0.79
4,600,218
$
0.62
Exercisable, end of period
3,009,969
$
0.87
3,033,398
$
0.79
The range of exercise prices for the options outstanding and exercisable at June 30, 2020 are as follows:
Weighted Average
Number
Exercise
Remaing
Number
Date of Grant
Outstanding
Price (CAD $)
Contractual Life
Expiry Date
Exerciseable
August 2, 2018
212,284
$
0.006
3.09
August 2, 2023
212,284
January 15, 2019
173,293
$
0.96
1.04
July 15, 2021
86,646
February 14, 2019
173,293
$
0.52
1.63
February 14, 2022
86,646
February 14, 2019
1,732,929
$
1.15
0.63
February 14, 2021
1,732,929
March 12, 2019
303,262
$
0.52
1.67
February 28, 2022
151,631
March 25, 2019
45,832
$
0.96
0.92
May 30, 2021
45,832
March 25, 2019
55,832
$
1.20
0.92
May 30, 2021
55,832
March 25, 2019
54,998
$
1.44
0.92
May 30, 2021
54,998
April 4, 2019
200,000
$
0.85
0.76
April 4, 2021
100,000
May 30, 2019
437,000
$
0.52
2.92
May 30, 2023
145,671
October 1, 2019
150,000
$
0.20
3.25
October 1, 2023
37,500
October 9, 2019
200,000
$
0.20
1.50
December 31, 2021
200,000
October 9, 2019
100,000
$
0.20
1.28
October 9, 2021
50,000
April 8, 2020
100,000
$
0.15
1.47
December 19, 2021
50,000
3,938,723
3,009,969
(d) Restricted Share Units
At the Company's June 24, 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders approved an equity settled Restricted Share Unit plan ("RSU") for certain officers and employees. The units are awarded at no cost to the recipient and the fair market value determined at the grant date is expensed uniformly over their vesting period. The fair market value of the award is based on the volume weighted average trading price for the shares on
- 17 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") for the five trading days immediately preceding the grant date. RSU expense is recognized over the vesting period with a related credit to contributed surplus. Vibe recognizes the expense based on the best available estimate of the number of RSUs expected to vest and revises the estimate if necessary. Upon redemption of RSUs, the contributed surplus balance is reduced through a credit to shareholders' capital. The Company has not issued any RSUs at June 30, 2020.
12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Company's financial instruments consist of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, other current assets, accounts payable and notes payable.
Fair Value Measurements
All financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized costs.
The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, other current assets and accounts payable approximately their value due to the short period to maturity of these instruments.
The fair value of the notes payable approximates the fair value as they are based on amounts owed to third parties and estimated internal borrowing rates (in the case of lease obligations) using current market price indicators.
Liquidity Risk
Liquidity risk includes the risk that, as a result of the Company's operational liquidity requirements:
The Company will not have sufficient funds to settle a transaction on the due date;
The Company will be forced to sell financial assets at a value which is less than what they are worth; or
The Company may be unable to settle or recover a financial asset.
The Company's approach to managing liquidity is to ensure, within reasonable means, sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when due, under both normal and unusual conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or jeopardizing the Company's business objectives. The Company prepares annual capital expenditure budgets which are monitored regularly and updated as considered necessary. Store sales are monitored daily to provide current cash flow estimates and the Company utilizes authorizations for expenditures on projects to manage capital expenditures. Any funding shortfall may be met in a number of ways, including, but not limited to, the issuance of new debt or equity instruments or expenditure reductions.
The Company is obligated to the following contractual maturities of undiscounted cash flows:
Less than
One to
Four to
one year
Three years
Five years
Thereafter
Total
Financial liability
Accounts payable
$
3,001,433
$
-
$
-
$
-
$ 3,001,433
Notes payable
252,978
533,079
276,123
581,807
1,643,987
Lease obligations
257,673
430,590
28,749
-
717,012
Total contractual maturities
$
3,512,084
$
963,669
$
304,872
$
581,807
$ 5,362,432
- 18 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Market Risk
Market risk is comprised of four components: currency risk, interest rate risk concentration risk and price risk.
Foreign Currency Exchange Risk
The Company operates on an international basis and therefore foreign exchange risk exposures arise from transactions denominated in currencies other than the United States Dollar. The Company is exposed to foreign currency fluctuations as it holds cash and incurs expenditures in administrative costs in foreign currencies. The Company incurs expenditures in Canadian Dollars and United States Dollars and is exposed to fluctuations in exchange rates in these currencies. There are no exchange rate contracts in place at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
Interest Risk
Interest rate risk is the risk that future cash flows will fluctuate as a result of changes in market interest rates. The Company is not currently exposed to interest rate risk as its note payable bears interest at fixed rates.
Concentration Risk
The Company only operates in California. Should economic conditions deteriorate within that region, its results of operations and financial position would be negatively impacted.
Price Risk
Price risk is the risk of variability in fair value due to movements in market prices. Please refer to Note 5 Biological Assets for the Company's assessment of certain changes in the fair value assumption used in the calculation of biological asset values.
13. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Company views its capital as the combination of notes payable and shareholders' equity. The Company's objectives when managing its capital are to safeguard assets while maximizing the growth of the business and return to shareholders. The overall capitalization of the Company is as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Notes payable, including current portion
$
1,643,987
$
1,177,498
Shareholders' equity
7,427,146
7,003,013
Total capital
$
9,071,133
$
8,180,511
In order to meet the Company's capital management objectives, management is focused on several specific strategies as follows:
Ensuring the Company has the financing capacity to continue to execute on opportunities to increase overall market share through strategic acquisitions.
19 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Maintaining a strong capital base to secure investor, creditor and market confidence and ensure the Company's strategic objectives are met.
Providing shareholder return through profitable business opportunities that grow the Company and benefit other stakeholders, while also safeguarding the entity's ability to continue as a going concern.
In managing the Company's capital, management considers current economic conditions, the risk characteristics of the underlying assets and the Company's planned capital requirements, within guidelines approved by its Board of Directors. Total capitalization is maintained or adjusted by issuing new debt or equity securities when opportunities are identified and through the disposition of under-performing assets to reduce debt or equity when required.
14. CONTINGENCIES
The Company's operations are subject to a variety of local and state regulations. Failure to comply with one or more of those regulations could result in fines or restrictions on its operations and losses of permits that could cause the Company to cease operations. While management believes that the Company is compliant with applicable local and state regulations at June 30, 2020, medical and adult use cannabis regulations continue to evolve and are subject to differing interpretations. Accordingly, the Company may be subject to regulatory fines, penalties or operating restrictions in the future.
Although the possession, cultivation and distribution of cannabis for recreational and medical use is permitted in California, cannabis is a Schedule-I controlled substance and its use remains a violation of federal law. Since federal law criminalizing the use of cannabis preempts state laws that legalize its use, strict enforcement of federal law regarding cannabis would likely result in the Company's inability to proceed with its business plans. In addition, the Company's assets, including real property, cash, equipment and other goods, could be subject to asset forfeiture because cannabis is still federally illegal.
From time to time, the Company may be involved in litigation or has claims sought against it in the normal course of business operations. Management of the Company is not currently aware of any claims or actions that would materially affect the Company's reported financial position or results from operations.
Under the terms of certain agreements and the Company's by-laws the Company indemnifies individuals who have acted at the Company's request to be a director and/or officer of the Company, to the extent permitted by law, against any and all damages, liabilities, costs, charges or expenses suffered by or incurred by the individuals as a result of their service.
15. SEGMENTED DISCLOSURE
The Company has four reportable operating segments for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and year ended December 31, 2019: Dispensaries, Cultivation, Real Estate and Canada. The Company, through its operating segments, is engaged primarily in the retail sale and cultivation of cannabis. Management will regularly review the operating results of each operating segment to assess the operating segments' profitability and, correspondingly, the ability of each operating segment to sustain capital, enable future growth through capital investment and to repay debt.
The following tables show information regarding the Company's segments for the three and six month periods ended and as at June 30, 2020.
- 20 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
As at June 30, 2020
Dispensaries
Cultivation
Real Estate
Canada
Total
Assets
Total current assets
$
3,080,159
$
734,300
$
2,756
$
392,688
$
4,209,903
Intangible assets and goodwill
5,101,005
438,906
-
-
5,539,911
Property and equipment
664,373
1,551,548
2,231,965
822
4,448,708
Right-of-use assets
560,548
-
-
-
560,548
Total assets
$
9,406,085
$
2,724,754
$
2,234,721
$
393,510
$
14,759,070
Liabilities
Total current liabilities
$
4,178,779
$
175,617
$
49,258
$
266,052
$
4,669,706
Notes payable
34,950
361,485
1,096,086
-
1,492,521
Lease obligations
366,380
-
-
-
366,380
Deferred tax liability
672,523
130,794
-
-
803,317
Total liabilities
$
5,252,632
$
667,896
$
1,145,344
$
266,052
$
7,331,924
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Dispensaries
Cultivation
Real Estate
Canada
Total
Revenue
$
5,351,728
$
331,801
$
-
$
-
$
5,683,529
Cost of goods sold
3,421,603
351,225
-
-
3,772,828
Gross margin before biological asset adjustments
1,930,125
(19,424)
-
-
1,910,701
Net effect of adjustments for biological assets
-
134,071
-
-
134,071
Gross margin
1,930,125
114,647
-
-
2,044,772
Operating expenses
General and administrative
392,990
77,881
11,079
197,271
679,221
Sales, security and marketing
637,888
22,445
-
-
660,333
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
24,375
24,375
Depreciation and amortization
143,592
24,997
11,963
103
180,655
1,174,470
125,323
23,042
221,749
1,544,584
Other expenses (income)
(7,777)
(342,462)
17,217
(79,145)
(412,167)
Income (loss) before income taxes
763,432
331,786
(40,259)
(142,604)
912,355
Income tax expense (recovery)
436,904
(2,363)
-
-
434,541
Net income (loss) for the period
$
326,528
$
334,149
$
(40,259)
$
(142,604)
$
477,814
- 21 -
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Dispensaries
Cultivation
Real Estate
Canada
Total
Revenue
$
9,411,498
$
544,629
$
-
$
-
$
9,956,127
Cost of goods sold
5,989,953
589,756
-
-
6,579,709
Gross margin before biological asset adjustments
3,421,545
(45,127)
-
3,376,418
Net effect of adjustments for biological assets
-
136,113
-
-
136,113
Gross margin
3,421,545
90,986
-
-
3,512,531
Operating expenses
General and administrative
749,296
157,468
4,984
389,785
1,301,533
Sales, security and marketing
1,201,943
32,297
-
-
1,234,240
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
59,664
59,664
Depreciation and amortization
279,174
48,754
23,795
207
351,930
2,230,413
238,519
28,779
449,656
2,947,367
Other expenses (income)
2,765
(341,240)
34,593
(87,638)
(391,520)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,188,367
193,707
(63,372)
(362,018)
956,684
Income tax expense (recovery)
705,632
(4,431)
-
-
701,201
Net income (loss) for the period
$
482,735
$
198,138
$
(63,372)
$
(362,018)
$
255,483
The Canada segment is also considered the corporate segment. The dispensaries, cultivation and real estate segments are all based in California.
16. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Except as disclosed elsewhere in these consolidated financial statements the Company has the following subsequent events:
In July 2020, Vibe entered into a six month triple net lease agreement with an option to purchase a commercial property in Ukiah, California (the "Property"). The Property was previously entitled by the City of Ukiah to allow for cannabis operations inclusive of a retail cannabis dispensary and non-volatile cannabis manufacturing.
Vibe Bioscience Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:00:06 UTC