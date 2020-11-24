Vibe Growth Corporation Announces 40% Expansion of Crescent City Cultivation Facility

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California based cannabis retailer, distributor, and cultivator, is pleased to announce that its Crescent City, California cultivation facility expansion is under construction and nearing completion. The cultivation facility will increase from 13,500 sq. ft. to 18,900 sq. ft. The expansion cultivation footprint is anticipated to have its first harvest in Q1 2021, while the existing cultivation area is unaffected during construction.

The Company engaged cultivation consultants in July 2020 for optimization and enhancement of existing cultivation facilities, to further improve harvest process efficiencies, and increase yields and harvested annual volumes.

"The added cultivation capacity will allow for a greater supply of our best-selling Hype Cannabis Co.. high-quality flower, distillate vape cartridges, and wax concentrates," said CEO Mark Waldron. "We continue to aggressively seek expansion of high-quality cultivation assets, including through acquisition."

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis organization that operates retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC as VBSCF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

