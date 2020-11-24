Log in
VIBE GROWTH CORPORATION

VIBE GROWTH CORPORATION

(VIBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vibe Growth Corporation Announces 40% Expansion of Crescent City Cultivation Facility

11/24/2020 | 05:30pm EST
Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California based cannabis retailer, distributor, and cultivator, is pleased to announce that its Crescent City, California cultivation facility expansion is under construction and nearing completion. The cultivation facility will increase from 13,500 sq. ft. to 18,900 sq. ft. The expansion cultivation footprint is anticipated to have its first harvest in Q1 2021, while the existing cultivation area is unaffected during construction.

The Company engaged cultivation consultants in July 2020 for optimization and enhancement of existing cultivation facilities, to further improve harvest process efficiencies, and increase yields and harvested annual volumes.

"The added cultivation capacity will allow for a greater supply of our best-selling Hype Cannabis Co.. high-quality flower, distillate vape cartridges, and wax concentrates," said CEO Mark Waldron. "We continue to aggressively seek expansion of high-quality cultivation assets, including through acquisition."

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis organization that operates retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC as VBSCF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, and may be impacted as a result of general economic conditions or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Actual future results may differ materially.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Risk factors related to the Company are described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any State securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable State securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the knowledge of Vibe Growth Corporation, there are to date a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. Federal law. Strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve Vibe Growth Corporation of liability under the U.S. Federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any Federal proceeding, which may be brought against Vibe Growth Corporation. Any such proceedings brought against Vibe Growth Corporation may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.

Contact Information

Mark Waldron, CEO
Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE
Email: info@vibebycalifornia.com
Web: www.vibebycalifornia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68898


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,6  - -
Net income 2019 -8,62 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,66x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 40,4 M 40,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart VIBE GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vibe Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Waldron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Starr Chief Operating Officer
Michal J. Holub Chief Financial Officer
Aaron Johnson Director
James Walker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIBE GROWTH CORPORATION753.33%40
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY38.81%15 597
NEXT PLC-4.87%11 314
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY5.92%5 612
DUFRY AG-46.39%4 270
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-36.74%3 503
