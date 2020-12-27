Thai hospital banned from offer to sell COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A private Thai hospital was
ordered on Sunday to stop advertising COVID-19 vaccinations for
sale in advance on the grounds that no vaccine is yet approved
in Thailand.
Vibhavadi Hospital told Reuters its online offer
for 1,000 initial reservations for the two-dose Moderna vaccine
had been the result of a misunderstanding. With reservations
priced at 4,000 baht, the total cost of getting vaccinated would
have been 10,000 baht ($330).
As the first governments begin vaccine rollouts around the
world, questions have been raised over how the limited supplies
are prioritised and whether people will be able to pay to jump
the queue.
The Ministry of Health said in a statement that no COVID-19
vaccine had been approved for use in Thailand yet and that
advertising one violated hospital regulations.
"The removal of the advertisement was ordered," it said.
Chaisit Kupwiwat, a director at Vibhavadi Hospital, told
Reuters: "There was a misunderstanding and so we've stopped the
programme... We planned to order the vaccines, but now we've
stopped."
The hospital had sought reservations by Jan. 31 for
vaccinations later in 2021.
Moderna did not respond immediately to an emailed request
for comment on any such sale.
Thailand has signed an advance deal for AstraZeneca’s
potential COVID-19 vaccine, but has not set rollout plans for
any vaccine yet.
Moderna's vaccine this month became the second to get
emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration after the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.
Moderna has said it will deliver approximately 20 million
doses to the U.S. government this year and is expected to have
between 100 million and 125 million delivered globally in the
first quarter of 2021.
In August, Moderna said it was pricing its vaccine at $32 to
$37 per dose for smaller deals.
Thailand is a major hub for medical tourism, drawing
patients from Asia, the Middle East and beyond.
(Additional reporting by Jiraporn Kuhakan; writing by Matthew
Tostevin; editing by Jason Neely)