712,453 Equity Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 29 days starting from 16-FEB-2024 to 16-MAR-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be locked in for a period of 18 months as minimum promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment in the Issue and the shareholding of the Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment.



In addition to the 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue shareholding of our Company held by the Promoters and locked in for eighteen months as specified above, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment, in accordance with Regulations 16(b) and 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.



There shall be a lock-in of 90 days on 50% of the Equity Shares allotted to the Anchor Investors from the date of Allotment, and a lock-in of 30 days on the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares allotted to the Anchor Investors from the date of Allotment.