Brazil's Vibra Energia first-quarter profit slumps 75%

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor
Vibra Energia SA posted on Friday a 75.1% decline in
first-quarter net profit, landing well below analysts
expectations, hit by lower prices
The company's net profit reached 81 million reais, while
analysts expected around 297.2 million reais.
The firm said the results were strongly influenced by lower
fuel prices throughout the quarter, "with a significant
accounting impact on product inventories, especially diesel,
fuel oil and jet fuel."
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) fell 36.9% to 688 million reais, also
missing Refinitiv analysts' estimate for 858.7 million reais.
The fuel distributor's adjusted EBITDA margin came in at
74 reais per cubic meter, or 39.1% lower than a year earlier.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)