Brazil's Vibra Energia first-quarter profit slumps 75%

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA posted on Friday a 75.1% decline in first-quarter net profit, landing well below analysts expectations, hit by lower prices

The company's net profit reached 81 million reais, while analysts expected around 297.2 million reais.

The firm said the results were strongly influenced by lower fuel prices throughout the quarter, "with a significant accounting impact on product inventories, especially diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel."

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 36.9% to 688 million reais, also missing Refinitiv analysts' estimate for 858.7 million reais.

The fuel distributor's adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 74 reais per cubic meter, or 39.1% lower than a year earlier. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)