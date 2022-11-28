Brazil's Vibra elects Ernesto Pousada as CEO

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor
Vibra Energia SA said on Monday that its board of
directors elected Ernesto Pousada as its new chief executive.
Pousada was previously the CEO of logistics firm VLI
Multimodal SA and "has more than 30 years of experience in
business administration," Vibra said in a securities filing.
In July, Vibra's former CEO, Wilson Ferreira Junior,
left the company
after little more than a year in the job to return to the
leadership of power giant Eletrobras.
Pousada will take office by Feb. 1, 2023 and have a 2-year
term, the company said. Until then, chief financial and investor
relations officer Andre Correa Natal will continue to lead the
firm on an interim basis.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Chris Reese)