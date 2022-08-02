Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vibra Energia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBBR3   BRVBBRACNOR1

VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.

(VBBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:50 2022-08-02 pm EDT
17.23 BRL   +1.41%
01:54pBunge supplying Brazil's Petrobras with soyoil for diesel production
RE
07/08VIBRA ENERGIA S A : TCFD Report
PU
07/04Vibra Energia S.A. agreed to acquire 50% stake in ZEG Biogas e Energia SA.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bunge supplying Brazil's Petrobras with soyoil for diesel production

08/02/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of grain merchant Bunge Ltd has agreed to supply Brazil's oil major Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, with soyoil for production of diesel R5, an alternative fuel made partly from edible oils.

The companies said in a joint statement that Bunge started supplying soyoil to Petrobras in July, adding that initial tests will demand some 1.5 million liters of it.

The R5 diesel contains 95% fossil fuel and 5% renewable diesel based on co-processed products such as soyoil, popularly known as "green diesel".

Brazil's government has been assessing whether the alternative fuel can be used by distributors to fulfill the biodiesel content they are required to blend into diesel in the country, which currently stands at 10%.

Petrobras is set to produce "green diesel" at its Repar refinery in the southern state of Parana, but said it plans to expand production to two other refineries in southeastern Brazil.

In late 2021, the state-run oil giant had announced a partnership with fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA to test the R5 diesel on bus lines running in Parana's capital city of Curitiba.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNGE LIMITED -0.74% 93.15 Delayed Quote.0.51%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.66% 5.3582 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.89% 101.5 Delayed Quote.32.53%
PETROBRAS 0.33% 33.79 Delayed Quote.20.04%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 1.24% 17.23 Delayed Quote.-20.61%
WTI 1.87% 95.331 Delayed Quote.29.81%
All news about VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.
01:54pBunge supplying Brazil's Petrobras with soyoil for diesel production
RE
07/08VIBRA ENERGIA S A : TCFD Report
PU
07/04Vibra Energia S.A. agreed to acquire 50% stake in ZEG Biogas e Energia SA.
CI
07/02Zeg Environmental Holding LTDA. announced that it expects to receive BRL 159.5 million ..
CI
06/27Vibra partners with IBI-Tech and Advances in the Innovation Sector
CI
06/15VIBRA ENERGIA S A : Notice to the Market - 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
05/31VIBRA ENERGIA S A : Material Fact - Acquisition of shares issued by Comerc Participaçoes S..
PU
05/24Petrobras warned of diesel shortages before CEO ouster
RE
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Vibra Energia S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/16Vibra Energia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 957 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 3 718 M 3 654 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 380
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vibra Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,99 BRL
Average target price 28,87 BRL
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilson Pinto Ferreira President & Chief Executive Officer
André Corrêa Natal Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Chairman
Aspen Ricardo Andersen da Silva Director-Information Technology & Digital
Marcelo Fernandes Bragança Chief Operating, Logistics & Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-20.61%3 718
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.94%45 601
MURPHY USA INC.43.41%6 672
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-12.72%2 735
ARKO CORP.5.13%1 127
PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%689