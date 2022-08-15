Vibra Energia S A : 2Q22 Earnings Release 08/15/2022 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

PERFORMANCE 2Q22 2Q22 WEBCAST VIBRA Energia is hosting a Webcast with simultaneous translation on August 16th, 2022 to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter of 2022. The presentation can be downloaded from the Company's website one hour before the teleconferences commence. Time 10:00 AM (Brasília time) / 9:00 AM (New York) Link to access Webcast: Click here For queries or if you are unable to connect to the call, please contact us on the e-mail ri@vibraenergia.com.br The transcription, presentation and audio will be made available after the teleconference/webcast on the Company's site: ri.vibraenergia.com.br 1 Pública MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT Transient Circumstances The market landscape in 2Q22 differed widely from business as usual. The Ukraine conflict has had far-reaching implications for the oil products market, rendering conventional approaches to operating in the market ineffective. This compelled us make a rapid shift into new approaches to meeting demand, segmenting our markets, pricing our products, dealing with price volatility, and so forth. We also knew that the situation was not only unprecedented, but was also likely to be transient, meaning the changes had to be immediate while leaving room for a gradual return to business as usual at the earliest signs of a return to normal. We were therefore required to continuously rethink our approach to business throughout 2Q22. During the quarter, we adjusted aspects such as our appetite for imports, our stock requirements, our assessment of hedging effectiveness, and our commercial strategy for different segments, to name a few. By agilely adapting to the challenges and risks in this complex landscape, we succeeded in delivering continued strong performance, with an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 1.612 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of R$ 175/m³, both setting a new record for the Company. These results demonstrate a unique ability to adapt to changing circumstances and challenges. Over the past 13 quarters since we were privatized, we have had to transform the business while also adapting to constantly changing conditions-includin g multiple pandemic waves, oil prices ranging from $20 to $130/bbl, price wars, the Ukraine conflict, tax changes, among other factors. But we also recognize that these margins are transitory, like the circumstances that enabled them. In particular, we highlight the significant contribution in the quarter from the surge in oil prices coupled with an all- time high in diesel crack spreads. The sudden price rise had nonrecurring effects on the Company's results in 2Q22, with the positive effect on inventory value partly offset by hedges on imports initiated in 1Q22 but whose impact on EBITDA was recognized in the current quarter, when the imported cargo was ultimately sold. The combined non-recurring effects from the price surge amounted to R$ 52/m³. In addition, we recorded a positive effect from tax offsets against non-recurring expenses related to investees. The consolidated net balance of these other nonrecurring effects was -R$1/m³. If we normalized our results for these effects, we would still have a normalized EBITDA margin of R$ 124/m³. This has again positioned our Company as an industry leader for sales margins, which far exceeded our projections for the period given the seasonal margins typically expected in the second quarter. Significantly, these margin levels were achieved at no detriment to market share. In 2Q22 we had a consolidated market share of 28.0%, up +0.2 p.p. from the previous crop year, with particularly strong growth of +0.9 p.p. in diesel, the product most severely affected by the global supply shortages. We believe we achieved an adequate balance that delivered significant and consistent margin growth without adversely affecting market share and the corresponding gains of scale. We also continued to expand our service station network during the quarter, with a total net addition of 59+ service stations in 2Q22, for a total addition of +197 service stations over twelve months. Demand conditions noticeably improved in the quarter compared to 1Q22, which was adversely affected by the lingering effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, torrential rainfall and an influenza outbreak. Mobility and economic activity levels returned to near-normal, resulting in sales volumes similar pre-pandemic levels. Even the commodity prices at all-time highs had no considerable effect on demand, with sales volumes improving both QoQ (+2%) and YoY (+4%)-this is especially significant given that in 2Q21 our sales volumes were exceptionally higher due to nonrecurring sales to thermal power plants. In addition, demand volatility decreased in the quarter, with the fuel consumption curve approaching the normal seasonal curve during the course of the quarter, facilitating effective sourcing and inventory management as compared to conditions in 1Q22. Transient Discussions The complex competitive landscape that unfolded in February would remain volatile in the ensuing months, requiring us to engage in important discussions both internally and in the market about the best approach to 2 Pública dealing with this context. As we developed our own convictions through internal discussions, we also actively sought the views of outsiders during this period. Given the significant influence that these factors had on our decisions and our results in the quarter, we would like to briefly summarize some of the key issues and questions we were faced with. Whether to import fuels One of our major discussions during the period concerned the discounted prices on locally refined fuels and the need to import oil products at substantially higher prices than those prevailing in the Brazilian market. The question before us was whether we should completely abstain from importing oil products and limit ourselves to supplying products sourced from the domestic market at lower prices. In doing so, we would no longer be able to serve a significant portion of the market, and would instead serve only those segments that are governed by contracts, maximizing our unit margins in the period. The first question in a strategy such as this one is whether it would be feasible to discontinue serving a significant portion of the market to better capture temporary price arbitrage opportunities, assuming that we would thereafter be able to regain our original market share with relative ease. Because our corporate strategy is focused on creating long-term value, we believed this approach carried a high short-term risk. In addition, we knew the circumstances were transient, and the arbitrage opportunities in the domestic market would be temporary. Another core element of our value proposition is reliable supply. Moreover, we regard as customers not only those companies that purchase our products under contract, but also those that see our Company as a consistent and attractive sourcing option, whether or not they have contracts with us. It therefore seemed inappropriate not to cater to 20% of our recurring demand for the sole purpose of maximizing our margins in the short term, assuming that this demand would then be fully recovered and our relationships with these customers would be restored to the same standing as before our absence. On the other hand, we realized that we could compartmentalize our spot-market customers in terms of level of dependence, recurring sales, share of sales, and potential for expansion and increased loyalty. We accordingly tempered our commercial and supply decisions within a constructive, long-term vision, seeking an optimal balance between preserving the scale of our operations and our customers' value perceptions, on the one hand, and minimizing procurement costs and maintaining competitive margins, on the other. One last aspect to consider in these decisions was the higher demand from our contract customers and the consequent difficulty in predicting the extent to which unmet demand would be shifted from our spot customers to recurring customers. Limiting access to imported molecules amid the global shortage therefore seemed to us to be inappropriate, especially given that our loyal customers relied on us to meet growing downstream demand. Indeed, throughout the quarter we observed increasing traction in volume capture precisely through our contract network, vindicating our decision to keep them fully supplied. This would not have been possible had we instead decided to minimize exposure to imported products. In light of the above, we believed the most appropriate response would lie at neither of the extremes of the strategy spectrum; instead, it would lie in compartmentalizing our supply and commercial decisions to optimally balance the different angles involved. We were therefore careful to produce internal analysis to support decisions on our strategy and the resulting economic and relationship implications. This led us to modulate the share of imported products in our mix throughout the quarter, and calibrate our commercial appetite in each market segment on a monthly basis. Recognizing that a perfect mathematical balance would be impossible to achieve, we believe we arrived at an optimal trade-off that has delivered our highest margins to date while also preserving our customer base and appropriate operational scale. Marginal vs "compound" prices Another significant discussion in 2Q22 was related to the market-specific pricing on our products. The notion that the ultimate customer or marginal customer may not be paying the entire cost of the "ultimate barrel", or the marginal cost of supply, led us to consider whether the entire market should be governed by the import parity price (IPP), or that at least the "ultimate customers" (without firm contracts) should pay prices at PPI levels. In relation to the first hypothesis, it is important to recall that under certain circumstances, the gap between domestic and international prices has been as high as R$ 2,000/m3. The assumption that, in these situations, all customers will pay PPI prices, even though around 80% of domestic supply is at substantially lower prices, has led to the belief that distribution margins could improve by as much as 15x their usual levels. We believe this is 3 Pública inaccurate. All distribution players have access to the same volumes at discounted prices, and we believe competitive pressures would cause these discounts to be passed through downstream (as indeed they have been). Another important factor in this discussion is that prices are dictated by the market and its competitive forces. Our pricing systems use highly granular market pricing information to ensure our pricing approach is outside-in, not the other way around. In particular, the increased volatility during the second quarter meant that international price shifts in a single day were multiple times higher than the total distribution margins. For example, for a region being supplied with 50% imports, an international price difference of approximately R$ 2,000/m3 would raise our supply costs by approximately R$ 1,000/m3. This difference is large enough to make it unfeasible to fully accommodate these margin fluctuations; it is also so large that if a given player were to pass on the full difference to its prices while the rest of the market did not, that player would immediately feel the effects of its decision on its market share. Given the above, the fact that virtually all players had access to a significant portion of oil products at discounted prices led to the formation of a "compound" market price, proportionately blending the PPI with the prices available from domestic refineries. Although market players are located in different regions and have access to different ratios of imported and domestic molecules, the overall pricing logic in the market was almost invariably based on a composite of these two pricing levels, refuting the hypothesis that the entire market could adopt PPI pricing. Still, the added costs of imported products were fully passed on to the market, as evidenced by the Company's margins throughout 2Q22. However, if we decided to continue to meet marginal demand-or customers other than recurring customers and/or prospective customers-we would naturally do so at prices that would cover the marginal costs of supply. This required us to carefully consider at what prices our presence in each segment would be justified, from both an economic and a commercial perspective. Accordingly, we repositioned our price differentials across different segments compared to normal levels, allowing us to achieve higher-than-usual margins for the added demand. This added a significant layer of complexity to our product pricing process, including a combination of high volatility and substantial gaps in domestic pricing. We were required to promptly respond to marginal cost fluctuations, and to gage our price competitiveness in each micro-market more frequently and in higher detail, seeking to prevent distortions caused by market movements in a different direction from ours. Added to this was a significant increase in CBIO prices in 2Q22, causing Vibra to incur a total expense of R$ 321 million (+56% QoQ). Our approach in navigating this landscape was to consistently seek to capture value within a long-term perspective. We believe we succeeded in establishing a pricing system in which the cost of supply is fully passed through to customers, and one that captures the pricing movements and logic of each micro-market to deliver value to our customers and inform segment-differentiated strategies. This allowed us to maintain healthy margins, strengthen our value proposition to customers, and maintain our market leadership across different segments. Whether to hedge our imports Lastly, we would like to briefly discuss our decision on whether to hedge our imports, as this was among our most significant discussions in 2Q22 and had a material effect on our results in the period. The commodities hedges we typically use for oil product imports are based on certain fundamental assumptions: there is a time lapse of several days between when we agree on the prices of the imported cargo with the source refineries and when we sell the cargo on the domestic market; (ii) domestic prices tend to align with international prices, with some level of arbitrage (normally positive) to be captured in the import transaction relative to local supply; (iii) domestic market prices will typically fluctuate relatively in line with international market prices, and derivative instruments based on the international market are therefore reasonably effective as price hedging instruments. We believe that throughout most of 2Q22 these assumptions were largely not met, nor were any hedging instruments expected to be reasonably effective. With normal domestic prices aligned with international prices, any market price drop after we have agreed on purchase prices with the refineries would result in margin compression and would therefore warrant the use of hedging instruments to keep our purchase costs "floating". However, in 2Q22 the significant price gap in Brazil created an unprecedented situation in which any drop in international prices would not cause a proportionate drop in domestic prices, creating a mismatch between the hedging instruments and their underlying assets. Moreover, any decrease in international prices would not lead 4 Pública This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

