CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02
NIRE 33.3.0001392-0
Companhia Aberta
Disclosure of the final summary voting maps of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 18th, 2024.
Rio de Janeiro, April, 18th, 2024
Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) pursuant to article 48, paragraph 6, item I, of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the general market the final synthetic voting maps consolidating voting instructions given during the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on April 18, 2024 ("Meeting"), exclusively digitally and remotely by shareholders of the Company for each of the items deliberated at the Meeting, with indication of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions given by voting shares on each matter on the agenda, as well as the number of votes given to candidates in the election of members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council.
Augusto Ribeiro
Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR
(CFO/IRO)
Annex I
Final Synthetic Map AGM Vibra Energia of 2024-04-18 (base date 04-17-2024)
Deliberation
Active
Approve
Reject
Abstentions
1. Appreciation of the Company's management
report, the Company's management accounts,
the Company's financial statements, the
opinion of the independent auditors, the opinion
ON
759.997.224
48.900
78.414.433
of the Company's Fiscal Council and the report
of the Statutory Audit Committee to the
Company for the fiscal year ended on
December 31, 2023.
2. Approval of the Companys proposed capital
budget for the fiscal year ending December 31,
ON
828.962.611
48.900
9.449.046
2024.
3. Approval of the destination of the results of
the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023,
ON
829.469.011
-
8.991.546
including the distribution of dividends.
4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting
for the election of the board of directors, under
the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If
ON
459.990.369
85.712.015
292.758.173
the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain",
his/her shares will not be computed for the
request of the cumulative voting request).
5. Nomination of all the names that compose
the slate (the votes indicated in this section will
be disregarded if the shareholder with voting
rights fills in the fields present in the separate
ON
422.497.133
82.454.091
333.509.333
election of a member of the board of directors
and the separate election referred to in these
fields takes place). - Chapa da Administração
6. If one of the candidates that composes your
chosen slate leaves it, can
the votes
ON
40.209.498
448.857.093
349.393.966
corresponding to your shares continue to be
conferred on the same slate?
FC: Gueitiro Genso Matsuo (efetivo / effective)
/ Ana Cristina Ribeiro Kattar (suplente /
ON
784.610.265
10.727.114
43.123.178
substitute)
FC: Rinaldo Pecchio Junior (Efetivo / Effective)
/ Walbert Antonio dos Santos (Suplente /
ON
706.328.074
-
132.132.483
Substitute)
FC: Vitor Paulo Camargo Gonçalves (Efetivo /
Effective) / Aramis Sá de Andrade (Suplente /
ON
785.453.221
10.727.114
42.280.222
Substitute)
10. Establishment of the global amount of the
compensation of the Companys managers, as
ON
665.773.315
155.595.308
17.091.934
well as the compensation of the members of the
Companys Fiscal Council and the members of
the advisory committees to the Companys
Board of Directors.
11. In case of a second call to the Annual
General Meeting, can the voting instructions
contained in this Ballot be considered for the
ON
430.816.868
79.113.899
328.529.790
purposes of the Annual General Meeting to be
held on a second call.
12. In case of a cumulative voting process,
should the corresponding votes to your shares
be equally distributed among the candidates
indicated bellow? [If the shareholder chooses
"yes", Only the candidates listed below with the
answer type "approve" will be considered in the
proportional percentage distribution. If the
shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the
election
occurs by the cumulative voting
ON
460.456.829
45.310.278
332.693.450
process, the shareholder's vote shall be
counted as an abstention in the respective
resolution of the meeting. The votes indicated in
this field will be disregarded if the shareholder
holding voting shares also fills in the fields
present in the separate election of a member of
the board of directors and the separate election
referred to in these fields takes place.]
Sérgio
Agapito
Lires
Rial
(Membro
ON
730.100.002
-
-
Independente/ Independent Member)
Clarissa
de
Araújo
Lins
(Membro
ON
459.013.673
-
-
Independente/ Independent Member)
Fabio Schvartsman (Membro Independente /
ON
736.731.535
-
-
Independent Member)
Mateus
Affonso
Bandeira
(Membro
ON
669.737.082
-
-
Independente / Independent Member)
Nildemar Secches
(Membro
Independente
/
ON
730.100.003
-
-
Independent Member)
Ronaldo Cezar Coelho (Membro Independente
ON
737.100.002
-
-
/ Independent Member)
Walter
Schalka
(Membro
Independente
/
ON
717.868.466
-
-
Independent Member)
Claudio
Antonio
Gonçalves
(Membro
ON
729.973.981
-
-
Independente / Independent Member)
Annex II
Final Synthetic Map EGM Vibra Energia of 2024-04-18 (base date 04-17-2024)
Deliberation
Active
Approve
Reject
Abstentions
1. Increase on the Company's share capital through
the capitalization of the legal reserve, the statutory
reserve and part of the retention reserve without the
issuance new shares and, therefore, without changing
the number of shares into which the share capital of
ON
752.376.189
81.632.861
8.991.546
the Company is divided, with the consequent
amendment of article 4 of the Companys bylaws
("Bylaws") to reflect the new share capital and the
subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws.
2. In case of a second call to the Extraordinary General
Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this
Ballot be considered for the purposes of the
ON
476.864.832
37.662.550
328.473.214
Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on a second
call.
