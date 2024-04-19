CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Companhia Aberta

Disclosure of the final summary voting maps of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 18th, 2024.

Rio de Janeiro, April, 18th, 2024

Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) pursuant to article 48, paragraph 6, item I, of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the general market the final synthetic voting maps consolidating voting instructions given during the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on April 18, 2024 ("Meeting"), exclusively digitally and remotely by shareholders of the Company for each of the items deliberated at the Meeting, with indication of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions given by voting shares on each matter on the agenda, as well as the number of votes given to candidates in the election of members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council.

Augusto Ribeiro

Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR

(CFO/IRO)

Relações com Investidores

E-MAIL ri@vibraenergia.com.br

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

Annex I

Final Synthetic Map AGM Vibra Energia of 2024-04-18 (base date 04-17-2024)

Deliberation

Active

Approve

Reject

Abstentions

1. Appreciation of the Company's management

report, the Company's management accounts,

the Company's financial statements, the

opinion of the independent auditors, the opinion

ON

759.997.224

48.900

78.414.433

of the Company's Fiscal Council and the report

of the Statutory Audit Committee to the

Company for the fiscal year ended on

December 31, 2023.

2. Approval of the Companys proposed capital

budget for the fiscal year ending December 31,

ON

828.962.611

48.900

9.449.046

2024.

3. Approval of the destination of the results of

the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023,

ON

829.469.011

-

8.991.546

including the distribution of dividends.

4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting

for the election of the board of directors, under

the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If

ON

459.990.369

85.712.015

292.758.173

the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain",

his/her shares will not be computed for the

request of the cumulative voting request).

5. Nomination of all the names that compose

the slate (the votes indicated in this section will

be disregarded if the shareholder with voting

rights fills in the fields present in the separate

ON

422.497.133

82.454.091

333.509.333

election of a member of the board of directors

and the separate election referred to in these

fields takes place). - Chapa da Administração

6. If one of the candidates that composes your

chosen slate leaves it, can

the votes

ON

40.209.498

448.857.093

349.393.966

corresponding to your shares continue to be

conferred on the same slate?

FC: Gueitiro Genso Matsuo (efetivo / effective)

/ Ana Cristina Ribeiro Kattar (suplente /

ON

784.610.265

10.727.114

43.123.178

substitute)

FC: Rinaldo Pecchio Junior (Efetivo / Effective)

/ Walbert Antonio dos Santos (Suplente /

ON

706.328.074

-

132.132.483

Substitute)

FC: Vitor Paulo Camargo Gonçalves (Efetivo /

Effective) / Aramis Sá de Andrade (Suplente /

ON

785.453.221

10.727.114

42.280.222

Substitute)

10. Establishment of the global amount of the

compensation of the Companys managers, as

ON

665.773.315

155.595.308

17.091.934

well as the compensation of the members of the

Companys Fiscal Council and the members of

the advisory committees to the Companys

Board of Directors.

11. In case of a second call to the Annual

General Meeting, can the voting instructions

contained in this Ballot be considered for the

ON

430.816.868

79.113.899

328.529.790

purposes of the Annual General Meeting to be

held on a second call.

12. In case of a cumulative voting process,

should the corresponding votes to your shares

be equally distributed among the candidates

indicated bellow? [If the shareholder chooses

"yes", Only the candidates listed below with the

answer type "approve" will be considered in the

proportional percentage distribution. If the

shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the

election

occurs by the cumulative voting

ON

460.456.829

45.310.278

332.693.450

process, the shareholder's vote shall be

counted as an abstention in the respective

resolution of the meeting. The votes indicated in

this field will be disregarded if the shareholder

holding voting shares also fills in the fields

present in the separate election of a member of

the board of directors and the separate election

referred to in these fields takes place.]

Sérgio

Agapito

Lires

Rial

(Membro

ON

730.100.002

-

-

Independente/ Independent Member)

Clarissa

de

Araújo

Lins

(Membro

ON

459.013.673

-

-

Independente/ Independent Member)

Fabio Schvartsman (Membro Independente /

ON

736.731.535

-

-

Independent Member)

Mateus

Affonso

Bandeira

(Membro

ON

669.737.082

-

-

Independente / Independent Member)

Nildemar Secches

(Membro

Independente

/

ON

730.100.003

-

-

Independent Member)

Ronaldo Cezar Coelho (Membro Independente

ON

737.100.002

-

-

/ Independent Member)

Walter

Schalka

(Membro

Independente

/

ON

717.868.466

-

-

Independent Member)

Claudio

Antonio

Gonçalves

(Membro

ON

729.973.981

-

-

Independente / Independent Member)

Annex II

Final Synthetic Map EGM Vibra Energia of 2024-04-18 (base date 04-17-2024)

Deliberation

Active

Approve

Reject

Abstentions

1. Increase on the Company's share capital through

the capitalization of the legal reserve, the statutory

reserve and part of the retention reserve without the

issuance new shares and, therefore, without changing

the number of shares into which the share capital of

ON

752.376.189

81.632.861

8.991.546

the Company is divided, with the consequent

amendment of article 4 of the Companys bylaws

("Bylaws") to reflect the new share capital and the

subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws.

2. In case of a second call to the Extraordinary General

Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this

Ballot be considered for the purposes of the

ON

476.864.832

37.662.550

328.473.214

Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on a second

call.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 22:11:01 UTC.