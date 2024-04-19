CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Companhia Aberta

Disclosure of the final summary voting maps of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 18th, 2024.

Rio de Janeiro, April, 18th, 2024

Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) pursuant to article 48, paragraph 6, item I, of the Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the general market the final synthetic voting maps consolidating voting instructions given during the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, held on April 18, 2024 ("Meeting"), exclusively digitally and remotely by shareholders of the Company for each of the items deliberated at the Meeting, with indication of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions given by voting shares on each matter on the agenda, as well as the number of votes given to candidates in the election of members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council.

Augusto Ribeiro

Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR

(CFO/IRO)