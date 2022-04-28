Vibra Energia S A : AGOE - Mapa Final de Votação Sintético
04/28/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02
NIRE 33.3.0001392-0
Companhia Aberta
Disclosure of the final summary voting maps of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 28th, 2022
Rio de Janeiro, April, 28th, 2022
Vibra Energia S.A.("Companhia")(B3: VBBR3)pursuant to article 21-W, paragraph 6, of the Securities Commission's Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the final summary of voting consolidating the instructions for votes cast during the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AGOE"), held on April 28, 2022, exclusively digitally, and remotely by the Company's shareholders, for matters submitted to the Meeting's resolutions, with the indications of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions rendered by the voting shares in the matters included in the AGOE's agenda. In this sense, the final summary maps of votes are attached hereto.
ANDRÉ CORRÊA NATAL
Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR Officer
Final Synthetic Map AGO Vibra Energia of28-04-2022 (base date 27-04-2022)
Resolutions
Asset
Approve
Reject
Abstentions, Blanks and Nulls
1. Appreciation of the Companys management report, the Companys management accounts, the Companys financial statements, the opinion of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Companys Fiscal Council and the report of the Statutory Audit Committee to the Company for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021
ON
559.118.203
-
37.995.597
2. Approval of the Companys capital budget proposal for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2022
ON
569.637.894
-
27.475.906
3. Approval of allocation of the result of fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, including distribution of dividends
ON
569.654.157
-
27.459.643
4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).
ON
3.013.024
41.040.941
553.059.835
5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Chapa Única
ON
509.307.191
16.402.066
71.404.543
6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?
ON
30.366.425
115.891.903
450.855.472
7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´vechosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve"
answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder choosesto "abstain" and theelection occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
ON
217.387.166
17.686.717
362.039.917
8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.
Sérgio Rial (Presidente do Conselho de Administração e Conselheiro
9. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Sérgio Rial as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
213.175.872
2.314.991
381.622.937
10. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Fabio Schvartsman as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
235.663
32.676.441
564.201.696
11. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Walter Schalka as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
235.663
32.676.441
564.201.696
12. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Nildemar Secches as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
235.663
32.676.441
564.201.696
13. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Ana Toni as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
219.400
32.676.441
564.217.959
14. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Clarissa de Araújo Lins as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
219.400
32.676.441
564.217.959
15. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Carlos Augusto Leone Piani as Chairman of the Board of Directors
ON
17.906.117
32.676.441
546.531.242
16. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Mateus Affonso Bandeira as Chairman of the Board of Directors
17. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Pedro Santos Ripper as Chairman of the Board of Director
ON
262.231
32.676.441
564.175.128
18. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). CF: João Verner Juenemann (Efetivo) / Maria Carmen Westerlund Montera
(Suplente)
ON
188.832.173
-
408.281.627
CF: Luiz Carlos Nannini (Efetivo) / Marcus Vinicius Dias Severini (Suplente)
ON
13.749.351
2.068.688
581.295.761
CF: Rinaldo Pecchio Junior (Efetivo) / Walbert Antonio dos Santos (Suplente)
ON
432.729.769
-
164.384.031
CF: Ana Paula Teixeira de Sousa (Efetiva) / Cristina Ferreira de Brito (Suplente)
ON
387.653.336
-
209.460.464
19. Establishment of the global amount of the compensation of the Companys managers, as well as the compensation of the members of the Companys Fiscal Council and the members of the advisory committees to the Companys Board of Directors
ON
302.196.676
-
294.917.124
20. In case of a second call notice for the Annual General Meeting, can the vote instructions held in this Form be considered the same for the Annual General Meeting in a second call?
ON
544.983.876
6.749.981
45.379.943
Annex II
Final Synthetic Map AGE Vibra Energia of 2022-04-28 (base date 2022-04-27)
Resolutions
Asset
Approve
Reject
Abstentions , Blanks and
Nulls
1. Capital increase by means of the capitalization of a portion of the legal reserve, in the amount of R$1,225,320,619.94, without the emission of new shares by the Company, pursuant to the managements proposal
ON
742.757.442
0
27.459.643
2. Approval of the amendment to the Companys bylaws, as well as its consolidation, pursuant to the managements proposal
ON
742.757.442
0
27.459.643
3. Approval of the Companys Performance Shares Plan, pursuant to the managements proposal
ON
735.687.375
19.997.299
14.532.411
4. Approval of the Companys Restricted Shares Plan, pursuant to the managements proposal
5. Approval of the re-ratification of the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on November 8, 1972, in order to rectifying the Decree mentioned in said minutes, with regard to the transfer of the Barueri Base (BAERI) to the Company, so that it becomes included Decree No. 66,945/1970, instead of Decree No. 67,793/1970
ON
742.757.442
0
27.459.643
6. In case of a second call notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting, can the vote instructions held in this Form be considered the Extraordinary General Meeting in a second call?
