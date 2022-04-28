Vibra Energia S A : AGOE - Mapa Final de Votação Sintético

CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Companhia Aberta

Disclosure of the final summary voting maps of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 28th, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, April, 28th, 2022

Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) pursuant to article 21-W, paragraph 6, of the Securities Commission's Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the final summary of voting consolidating the instructions for votes cast during the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AGOE"), held on April 28, 2022, exclusively digitally, and remotely by the Company's shareholders, for matters submitted to the Meeting's resolutions, with the indications of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions rendered by the voting shares in the matters included in the AGOE's agenda. In this sense, the final summary maps of votes are attached hereto.

ANDRÉ CORRÊA NATAL

Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR Officer

(CFO/IRO)

Annex I

CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02 NIRE 33.3.0001392-0 Companhia Aberta

Final Synthetic Map AGO Vibra Energia of 28-04-2022 (base date 27-04-2022)

Resolutions Asset Approve Reject Abstentions, Blanks and Nulls 1. Appreciation of the Companys management report, the Companys management accounts, the Companys financial statements, the opinion of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Companys Fiscal Council and the report of the Statutory Audit Committee to the Company for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 ON 559.118.203 - 37.995.597 2. Approval of the Companys capital budget proposal for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2022 ON 569.637.894 - 27.475.906 3. Approval of allocation of the result of fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, including distribution of dividends ON 569.654.157 - 27.459.643 4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request). ON 3.013.024 41.040.941 553.059.835 5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Chapa Única ON 509.307.191 16.402.066 71.404.543 6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate? ON 30.366.425 115.891.903 450.855.472 7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] ON 217.387.166 17.686.717 362.039.917 8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution. Sérgio Rial (Presidente do Conselho de Administração e Conselheiro Independente) votes 222.667.285 - -

Fabio Schvartsman (Conselheiro Independente) votes 147.204.128 - - Walter Schalka (Conselheiro Independente) votes 230.615.029 - - Nildemar Secches (Conselheiro Independente) votes 230.615.029 - - Ana Toni (Conselheira Independente) votes 230.594.120 - - Clarissa de Araújo Lins (Conselheira Independente) votes 230.615.029 - - Carlos Augusto Leone Piani (Conselheiro Independente) votes 376.043.193 - - Mateus Affonso Bandeira (Conselheiro Independente) votes 230.434.202 - - Pedro Santos Ripper (Conselheiro Independente) votes 216.995.383 - - 9. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Sérgio Rial as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 213.175.872 2.314.991 381.622.937 10. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Fabio Schvartsman as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 235.663 32.676.441 564.201.696 11. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Walter Schalka as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 235.663 32.676.441 564.201.696 12. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Nildemar Secches as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 235.663 32.676.441 564.201.696 13. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Ana Toni as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 219.400 32.676.441 564.217.959 14. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Clarissa de Araújo Lins as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 219.400 32.676.441 564.217.959 15. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Carlos Augusto Leone Piani as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 17.906.117 32.676.441 546.531.242 16. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Mateus Affonso Bandeira as Chairman of the Board of Directors ON 2.534.391 30.361.450 564.217.959

17. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Pedro Santos Ripper as Chairman of the Board of Director ON 262.231 32.676.441 564.175.128 18. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). CF: João Verner Juenemann (Efetivo) / Maria Carmen Westerlund Montera (Suplente) ON 188.832.173 - 408.281.627 CF: Luiz Carlos Nannini (Efetivo) / Marcus Vinicius Dias Severini (Suplente) ON 13.749.351 2.068.688 581.295.761 CF: Rinaldo Pecchio Junior (Efetivo) / Walbert Antonio dos Santos (Suplente) ON 432.729.769 - 164.384.031 CF: Ana Paula Teixeira de Sousa (Efetiva) / Cristina Ferreira de Brito (Suplente) ON 387.653.336 - 209.460.464 19. Establishment of the global amount of the compensation of the Companys managers, as well as the compensation of the members of the Companys Fiscal Council and the members of the advisory committees to the Companys Board of Directors ON 302.196.676 - 294.917.124 20. In case of a second call notice for the Annual General Meeting, can the vote instructions held in this Form be considered the same for the Annual General Meeting in a second call? ON 544.983.876 6.749.981 45.379.943

Annex II

Final Synthetic Map AGE Vibra Energia of 2022-04-28 (base date 2022-04-27)

Resolutions Asset Approve Reject Abstentions , Blanks and Nulls 1. Capital increase by means of the capitalization of a portion of the legal reserve, in the amount of R$1,225,320,619.94, without the emission of new shares by the Company, pursuant to the managements proposal ON 742.757.442 0 27.459.643 2. Approval of the amendment to the Companys bylaws, as well as its consolidation, pursuant to the managements proposal ON 742.757.442 0 27.459.643 3. Approval of the Companys Performance Shares Plan, pursuant to the managements proposal ON 735.687.375 19.997.299 14.532.411 4. Approval of the Companys Restricted Shares Plan, pursuant to the managements proposal ON 586.896.790 166.370.984 16.949.311

5. Approval of the re-ratification of the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on November 8, 1972, in order to rectifying the Decree mentioned in said minutes, with regard to the transfer of the Barueri Base (BAERI) to the Company, so that it becomes included Decree No. 66,945/1970, instead of Decree No. 67,793/1970 ON 742.757.442 0 27.459.643 6. In case of a second call notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting, can the vote instructions held in this Form be considered the Extraordinary General Meeting in a second call? ON 383.190.788 25.219.963 361.806.334

