    VBBR3   BRVBBRACNOR1

VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.

(VBBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/28 04:07:51 pm EDT
21.77 BRL   +1.16%
05:48pVIBRA ENERGIA S A : AGOE - Mapa Final de Votação Sintético
PU
04/26VIBRA ENERGIA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Disclosure of the receipt of the synthetic voting map sent by the registrar to the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 28th , 2022
PU
04/08VIBRA ENERGIA S A : Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates - CVM 358*
PU
Vibra Energia S A : AGOE - Mapa Final de Votação Sintético

04/28/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Companhia Aberta

Disclosure of the final summary voting maps of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 28th, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, April, 28th, 2022

Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) pursuant to article 21-W, paragraph 6, of the Securities Commission's Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the final summary of voting consolidating the instructions for votes cast during the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AGOE"), held on April 28, 2022, exclusively digitally, and remotely by the Company's shareholders, for matters submitted to the Meeting's resolutions, with the indications of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions rendered by the voting shares in the matters included in the AGOE's agenda. In this sense, the final summary maps of votes are attached hereto.

ANDRÉ CORRÊA NATAL

Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR Officer

(CFO/IRO)

Relações com Investidores

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

Annex I

CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02 NIRE 33.3.0001392-0 Companhia Aberta

Final Synthetic Map AGO Vibra Energia of 28-04-2022 (base date 27-04-2022)

Resolutions

Asset

Approve

Reject

Abstentions, Blanks and Nulls

1. Appreciation of the Companys management report, the Companys management accounts, the Companys financial statements, the opinion of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Companys Fiscal Council and the report of the Statutory Audit Committee to the Company for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021

ON

559.118.203

-

37.995.597

2. Approval of the Companys capital budget proposal for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2022

ON

569.637.894

-

27.475.906

3. Approval of allocation of the result of fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, including distribution of dividends

ON

569.654.157

-

27.459.643

4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).

ON

3.013.024

41.040.941

553.059.835

5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Chapa Única

ON

509.307.191

16.402.066

71.404.543

6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?

ON

30.366.425

115.891.903

450.855.472

7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve"

answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

ON

217.387.166

17.686.717

362.039.917

8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.

Sérgio Rial (Presidente do Conselho de Administração e Conselheiro

Independente)

votes

222.667.285

-

-

Relações com Investidores

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

E-MAIL ri@vibraenergia.com.br ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

Fabio Schvartsman (Conselheiro Independente)

votes

147.204.128

-

-

Walter Schalka (Conselheiro Independente)

votes

230.615.029

-

-

Nildemar Secches (Conselheiro Independente)

votes

230.615.029

-

-

Ana Toni (Conselheira Independente)

votes

230.594.120

-

-

Clarissa de Araújo Lins (Conselheira Independente)

votes

230.615.029

-

-

Carlos Augusto Leone Piani (Conselheiro Independente)

votes

376.043.193

-

-

Mateus Affonso Bandeira (Conselheiro Independente)

votes

230.434.202

-

-

Pedro Santos Ripper (Conselheiro Independente)

votes

216.995.383

-

-

9. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Sérgio Rial as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

213.175.872

2.314.991

381.622.937

10. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Fabio Schvartsman as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

235.663

32.676.441

564.201.696

11. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Walter Schalka as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

235.663

32.676.441

564.201.696

12. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Nildemar Secches as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

235.663

32.676.441

564.201.696

13. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Ana Toni as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

219.400

32.676.441

564.217.959

14. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Clarissa de Araújo Lins as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

219.400

32.676.441

564.217.959

15. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Carlos Augusto Leone Piani as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

17.906.117

32.676.441

546.531.242

16. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Mateus Affonso Bandeira as Chairman of the Board of Directors

ON

2.534.391

30.361.450

564.217.959

Relações com Investidores

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

E-MAIL ri@vibraenergia.com.br ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

17. In case of adoption of the cumulative voting process for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of Article 141 of Law 6,404/1976, approval of the election of Pedro Santos Ripper as Chairman of the Board of Director

ON

262.231

32.676.441

564.175.128

18. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). CF: João Verner Juenemann (Efetivo) / Maria Carmen Westerlund Montera

(Suplente)

ON

188.832.173

-

408.281.627

CF: Luiz Carlos Nannini (Efetivo) / Marcus Vinicius Dias Severini (Suplente)

ON

13.749.351

2.068.688

581.295.761

CF: Rinaldo Pecchio Junior (Efetivo) / Walbert Antonio dos Santos (Suplente)

ON

432.729.769

-

164.384.031

CF: Ana Paula Teixeira de Sousa (Efetiva) / Cristina Ferreira de Brito (Suplente)

ON

387.653.336

-

209.460.464

19. Establishment of the global amount of the compensation of the Companys managers, as well as the compensation of the members of the Companys Fiscal Council and the members of the advisory committees to the Companys Board of Directors

ON

302.196.676

-

294.917.124

20. In case of a second call notice for the Annual General Meeting, can the vote instructions held in this Form be considered the same for the Annual General Meeting in a second call?

ON

544.983.876

6.749.981

45.379.943

Annex II

Final Synthetic Map AGE Vibra Energia of 2022-04-28 (base date 2022-04-27)

Resolutions

Asset

Approve

Reject

Abstentions , Blanks and

Nulls

1. Capital increase by means of the capitalization of a portion of the legal reserve, in the amount of R$1,225,320,619.94, without the emission of new shares by the Company, pursuant to the managements proposal

ON

742.757.442

0

27.459.643

2. Approval of the amendment to the Companys bylaws, as well as its consolidation, pursuant to the managements proposal

ON

742.757.442

0

27.459.643

3. Approval of the Companys Performance Shares Plan, pursuant to the managements proposal

ON

735.687.375

19.997.299

14.532.411

4. Approval of the Companys Restricted Shares Plan, pursuant to the managements proposal

ON

586.896.790

166.370.984

16.949.311

Relações com Investidores

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

E-MAIL ri@vibraenergia.com.br ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

5. Approval of the re-ratification of the minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on November 8, 1972, in order to rectifying the Decree mentioned in said minutes, with regard to the transfer of the Barueri Base (BAERI) to the Company, so that it becomes included Decree No. 66,945/1970, instead of Decree No. 67,793/1970

ON

742.757.442

0

27.459.643

6. In case of a second call notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting, can the vote instructions held in this Form be considered the Extraordinary General Meeting in a second call?

ON

383.190.788

25.219.963

361.806.334

Relações com Investidores

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

E-MAIL ri@vibraenergia.com.br ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

Disclaimer

Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:47:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
