CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02
NIRE 33.3.0001392-0
Companhia Aberta
Disclosure of the consolidated distance voting map for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 19th, 2023.
Rio de Janeiro, July, 18th, 2023.
Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the synthetic voting map consolidating the votes cast at a distance by its shareholders ("Consolidated Map"), informing the approvals, rejections and abstentions for each of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted on at the Ordinary General Meeting convened for July 19, 2023. The entirety of the Consolidated Maps are transcribed in Annexe I.
Augusto Ribeiro
Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR (CFO/IRO)
Relações com Investidores
E-MAILri@vibraenergia.com.br
vibraenergia.com.br/ri
ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova
20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil
Pública
CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02
NIRE 33.3.0001392-0
Companhia Aberta
Annex I
Consolidated synthetic map EGM Vibra Energia of 07-19-2023 (base date 07-17-2023)
Abstenções,
Deliberação
Ativo
Aprovar
Rejeitar
Brancos e
Nulos
- Amendment to the article 6 of the Companys bylaws (Bylaws), contemplating the increase of the Companys authorized capital limit from seven billion Brazilian reais (R$7,000,000,000.00) to seventeen billion Brazilian reais (R$17,000,000,000.00), in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
- Amendment to the articles 12 and 59 of the Bylaws, contemplating the alteration of the composition of the Board of Directors, from nine (9) to seven (7) members, with the inclusion of a transitory disposition applicable to the effectiveness of such alteration, as well as the attribution to the Board of Directors of the power to designate the Chairman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
- Amendment to the article 13 of the Bylaws, contemplating the provision that the appointment of the Board of Directors shall be conducted by the slate system, subject to the applicable laws and regulations, in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
- Amendment to the articles 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 33, 34 and 39 of the Bylaws, contemplating adjustments to the Companys corporate governance rules, in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
- Amendment to the article 48 of the Bylaws, to adjust certain rules related to the calculation of the price per share applicable to tender offers for the acquisition of shares in connection with the achievement of a material shareholding position (poison pill), in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
- In case of a second call to the EGM, approve the use of voting instructions contained in this Ballot for the purposes of such second call
ON 397.203.662
320.729.313
1.170.734
ON 647.333.834
61.873.809
9.896.066
ON 438.803.882
280.104.627
195.200
ON 718.908.509
0
195.200
ON 703.569.390
15.515.869
18.450
ON 700.315.291
18.769.968
18.450
Relações com Investidores
E-MAILri@vibraenergia.com.br
vibraenergia.com.br/ri
ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova
20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil
Pública
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 18 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2023 21:46:00 UTC.