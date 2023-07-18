CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Companhia Aberta

Disclosure of the consolidated distance voting map for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 19th, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro, July, 18th, 2023.

Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the synthetic voting map consolidating the votes cast at a distance by its shareholders ("Consolidated Map"), informing the approvals, rejections and abstentions for each of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted on at the Ordinary General Meeting convened for July 19, 2023. The entirety of the Consolidated Maps are transcribed in Annexe I.

Augusto Ribeiro

Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR (CFO/IRO)