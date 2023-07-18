CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0

Companhia Aberta

Disclosure of the consolidated distance voting map for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 19th, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro, July, 18th, 2023.

Vibra Energia S.A. ("Companhia") (B3: VBBR3) discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the synthetic voting map consolidating the votes cast at a distance by its shareholders ("Consolidated Map"), informing the approvals, rejections and abstentions for each of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted on at the Ordinary General Meeting convened for July 19, 2023. The entirety of the Consolidated Maps are transcribed in Annexe I.

Augusto Ribeiro

Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR (CFO/IRO)

Relações com Investidores

E-MAILri@vibraenergia.com.br

vibraenergia.com.br/ri

ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

Annex I

Consolidated synthetic map EGM Vibra Energia of 07-19-2023 (base date 07-17-2023)

Abstenções,

Deliberação

Ativo

Aprovar

Rejeitar

Brancos e

Nulos

  1. Amendment to the article 6 of the Companys bylaws (Bylaws), contemplating the increase of the Companys authorized capital limit from seven billion Brazilian reais (R$7,000,000,000.00) to seventeen billion Brazilian reais (R$17,000,000,000.00), in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
  2. Amendment to the articles 12 and 59 of the Bylaws, contemplating the alteration of the composition of the Board of Directors, from nine (9) to seven (7) members, with the inclusion of a transitory disposition applicable to the effectiveness of such alteration, as well as the attribution to the Board of Directors of the power to designate the Chairman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
  3. Amendment to the article 13 of the Bylaws, contemplating the provision that the appointment of the Board of Directors shall be conducted by the slate system, subject to the applicable laws and regulations, in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
  4. Amendment to the articles 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 33, 34 and 39 of the Bylaws, contemplating adjustments to the Companys corporate governance rules, in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
  5. Amendment to the article 48 of the Bylaws, to adjust certain rules related to the calculation of the price per share applicable to tender offers for the acquisition of shares in connection with the achievement of a material shareholding position (poison pill), in accordance with the terms of the Management Proposal, with the consequent consolidation of the Bylaws
  6. In case of a second call to the EGM, approve the use of voting instructions contained in this Ballot for the purposes of such second call

ON 397.203.662

320.729.313

1.170.734

ON 647.333.834

61.873.809

9.896.066

ON 438.803.882

280.104.627

195.200

ON 718.908.509

0

195.200

ON 703.569.390

15.515.869

18.450

ON 700.315.291

18.769.968

18.450

