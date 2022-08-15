Vibra Energia S A : Financial Statements *

Contents
Individual and consolidated statements of financial position
2
Individual and consolidated statements of profit or loss
3
Individual and consolidated statements of other comprehensive income
4
Individual and consolidated statements of changes in equity
5
Individual and consolidated statements of cash flows
6
Individual and consolidated statements of added value
7
1.
General considerations
8
2
Basis of preparation of the interim financial statements
8
3
Use of estimates and judgments
8
4
Significant accounting policies
9
5
Cash and cash equivalents
9
6
Net accounts receivable
9
7
Inventory
11
8
Securities
12
9
Advanced bonuses awarded to clients
12
10
Investments
12
11
Property, plant and equipment
16
12
Intangible assets
18
13
Trade payables
19
14
Loans and Borrowings
20
15
Leases
23
16
Taxes
25
17
Payroll, vacations, charges, bonuses and profit sharing
29
18
Employee benefits
30
19
Equity
32
20
Sales revenue
34
21
Cost and expenses by nature
35
22
Net finance income (loss)
37
23
Segment reporting
39
24
Judicial and administrative proceedings, judicial deposits and contingencies
43
25
Contractual commitments
50
26
Financial instruments
51
27
Risk management
52
28
Related parties
62
29
Additional information to the statements of cash flow
67
30
Subsequent event
67
Representation about the interim financial statements and auditors' report
71
Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board
72
Report on the quarterly information review - ITR
73
1
Vibra Energia S.A.
Statements of financial position
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In millions of Reais)
See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements.
2
Vibra Energia S.A.
Statements of profit or loss
Periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In millions of Reais, except for earnings per share)
See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements.
3
Vibra Energia S.A.
Statements of other comprehensive income
Periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In millions of Reais)
See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements.
4
