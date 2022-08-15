Vibra Energia S A : Financial Statements *

Contents Individual and consolidated statements of financial position 2 Individual and consolidated statements of profit or loss 3 Individual and consolidated statements of other comprehensive income 4 Individual and consolidated statements of changes in equity 5 Individual and consolidated statements of cash flows 6 Individual and consolidated statements of added value 7 1. General considerations 8 2 Basis of preparation of the interim financial statements 8 3 Use of estimates and judgments 8 4 Significant accounting policies 9 5 Cash and cash equivalents 9 6 Net accounts receivable 9 7 Inventory 11 8 Securities 12 9 Advanced bonuses awarded to clients 12 10 Investments 12 11 Property, plant and equipment 16 12 Intangible assets 18 13 Trade payables 19 14 Loans and Borrowings 20 15 Leases 23 16 Taxes 25 17 Payroll, vacations, charges, bonuses and profit sharing 29 18 Employee benefits 30 19 Equity 32 20 Sales revenue 34 21 Cost and expenses by nature 35 22 Net finance income (loss) 37 23 Segment reporting 39 24 Judicial and administrative proceedings, judicial deposits and contingencies 43 25 Contractual commitments 50 26 Financial instruments 51 27 Risk management 52 28 Related parties 62 29 Additional information to the statements of cash flow 67 30 Subsequent event 67 Representation about the interim financial statements and auditors' report 71 Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board 72 Report on the quarterly information review - ITR 73 1

Vibra Energia S.A. Statements of financial position June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In millions of Reais) See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements. 2

Vibra Energia S.A. Statements of profit or loss Periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (In millions of Reais, except for earnings per share) See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements. 3