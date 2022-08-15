Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Vibra Energia S.A.
  News
  Summary
    VBBR3   BRVBBRACNOR1

VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.

(VBBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-15 pm EDT
19.14 BRL   -0.10%
05:59pVIBRA ENERGIA S A : Financial Statements *
PU
05:59pVIBRA ENERGIA S A : 2Q22 Earnings Release
PU
08/05Brazil's Eletrobras brings back former CEO Ferreira, elects new chairman
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vibra Energia S A : Financial Statements *

08/15/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Contents

Individual and consolidated statements of financial position

2

Individual and consolidated statements of profit or loss

3

Individual and consolidated statements of other comprehensive income

4

Individual and consolidated statements of changes in equity

5

Individual and consolidated statements of cash flows

6

Individual and consolidated statements of added value

7

1.

General considerations

8

2

Basis of preparation of the interim financial statements

8

3

Use of estimates and judgments

8

4

Significant accounting policies

9

5

Cash and cash equivalents

9

6

Net accounts receivable

9

7

Inventory

11

8

Securities

12

9

Advanced bonuses awarded to clients

12

10

Investments

12

11

Property, plant and equipment

16

12

Intangible assets

18

13

Trade payables

19

14

Loans and Borrowings

20

15

Leases

23

16

Taxes

25

17

Payroll, vacations, charges, bonuses and profit sharing

29

18

Employee benefits

30

19

Equity

32

20

Sales revenue

34

21

Cost and expenses by nature

35

22

Net finance income (loss)

37

23

Segment reporting

39

24

Judicial and administrative proceedings, judicial deposits and contingencies

43

25

Contractual commitments

50

26

Financial instruments

51

27

Risk management

52

28

Related parties

62

29

Additional information to the statements of cash flow

67

30

Subsequent event

67

Representation about the interim financial statements and auditors' report

71

Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

72

Report on the quarterly information review - ITR

73

1

Vibra Energia S.A.

Statements of financial position

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In millions of Reais)

See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements.

2

Vibra Energia S.A.

Statements of profit or loss

Periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Reais, except for earnings per share)

See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements.

3

Vibra Energia S.A.

Statements of other comprehensive income

Periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(In millions of Reais)

See the accompanying notes to the interim financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
