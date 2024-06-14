Material Fact

VIBRA ISSUES DEBENTURES

Rio de Janeiro, June 13th, 2024

VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. ("Company" or "VIBRA") (B3: VBBR3), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 160") and CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23,2021, as amended ("CVM Resolution 44"), hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that at Board Company's Board of Directors' Meeting held on June 13, 2024, approved the 7th issue of simple debentures, nonconvertible into shares, of the unsecured type, in a single series, in the total initial amount of R$ 1,300,000,000.00 (one billion, three hundred million reais) ("Total Amount of the Issue", "Debentures" and "Issuance", respectively), which will be subject to public distribution, aimed at professional investors, as defined in Article 11 of CVM Resolution No. 30, dated May 11, 2021, as amended ("Professional Investors"), under the automatic registration distribution, pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 25, item V of Article 26, and item I of Article 27, of CVM Resolution 160, and in accordance with article 59, paragraph 1, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, as amended, and other applicable laws and regulations ("Offering").

The Debentures will have a maturity term of seven (7) years counted from the Issuance date.

The proceeds from this issuance will be used in the prepayment of the Agribusiness Credit Rights Certificate ("CDCA") under No. 318,000,300 in the amount of R$ 1,200,000,000.00 (one billion and two hundred million reais) issued by Company on August 10, 2021, maturing on August 20, 2029, with the remaining resources being used to reinforce the Company's working capital.

The Issuance is in line with the Company's strategic direction of constantly evaluating fundraising alternatives to optimize its capital and financial structure.

This Material Fact is solely for information, under the terms of the legislation in force, and should not be interpreted or considered, for all legal purposes and effects, as material for the sales and/or disclosure of the Debentures and/or the Offering.

AUGUSTO RIBEIRO JUNIOR

Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR

(CFO/IRO)

Pública