Vibra Energia S A : Notice to the Market - Shareholding Acquisition Notification Relevant

CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02 NIRE 33.3.0001392-0 Publicly held company

Notice to the Market

Shareholding Acquisition Notification Relevant

Rio de Janeiro, april 06th, 2022.

Vibra Energia SA ("Company") (B3: VBBR3), in compliance with the provisions of article 12 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 44, of August 23rd, 2021, it informs shareholders and the market in general that, on april 05th, 2022, it received a letter informing that funds and investment vehicles managed by GIC Private Limited ("GIC") now hold a total of 58,364,049 common shares issued by the Company, representing approximately 5.01% of the its share capital.

The Company emphasizes that the specific information required by article 12 of CVM Resolution 44 is contained in the correspondence sent by GIC to the Company, as per the document attachedto this notice.

The Company informs that other information relevant to this topic will be timely disclosed to the market.

ANDRÉ CORRÊA NATAL

Chief Financial, Purchasing and IR Officer (CFO/IRO)

Relações com Investidores vibraenergia.com.br/ri

ENDEREÇO Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova

20211-140 Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Pública

